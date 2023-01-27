National Title Odds, Favorite in The Sport Continues to be Georgia Football

The University of Georgia became the first football program in the College Football Era to repeat as national champions. They were the first program since Alabama in 2011-12 to repeat at all in the sport. So, the odds of them three-peating should be extremely thin right?

No one has three-peated in the sport of college football since Minnesota did it in the 1930s. Needless to say, the sport looks a bit different now…

