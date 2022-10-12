National sports media reacts to JMU Football’s historic ranking

SUMMARY: For the first time in program history, JMU Football is nationally ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Find out how prominent Outlets reacted on Twitter.

JMU Nation: The moment is now.

With excitement abounding surrounding JMU’s move to the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference, JMU Athletics is excelling on the national stage. From search interest and media mentions to paid media coverage and social media mentions, total impressions are skyrocketing.

After JMU Football earned its first ranking in The Associated Press’ Top 25 College Football Poll, people took to Twitter — and not just elated fans of the Dukes. Many sports media members from nationally known entities tweeted their reactions.

Check out tweets from prominent sports outlets about the Football Dukes.

JMU students are certainly enthused as well. Tickets for the Oct. 22 Homecoming game against Marshall University are sold out, with more than 8,000 student tickets being reserved in just 45 minutes.

As sports columnist Barry Svrluga wrote in The Washington Post is Sept. 30, “James Madison is now rubbing elbows with college football’s most successful programs, bringing both unbridled optimism and unabashedly brash goals.”

