National Spikeball Tournament coming to Savannah on Nov. 9

LOCAL

National Spikeball

tourney is Nov. 9

The second annual Coed National Spikeball Tournament will be held Nov. 9 in Forsyth Park. With three divisions, the tournament has room for all levels ranging from beginner, intermediate and advanced.

The top teams in the beginner and intermediate divisions will receive medals and Spikeball swag such as shirts, hats and new Spikeball kits. The top four teams in the advanced division will win a cash prize of up to $1,000.

Each team will consist of one female and one male player and can only participate in one division.

“I’m very excited to bring an up-and-coming sport’s sanctioned national championship event to beautiful and historic downtown Savannah,” tournament organizer Harding Brumby said in a news release. “The weekend represents a great opportunity for competition and enjoyment for players of all ages, skill levels and places of origin.”

The sport of Spikeball, also known as roundnet, is played 2-on-2 and combines elements of volleyball, tennis, and four-square.

“The sport council aims to offer opportunities to a variety of sports, not just your traditional Sporting events. The Spikeball National Tournament is something interesting and different. It gives us a chance to tap into a new audience and allows us to give more opportunities to those in Savannah and those wanting to visit,” said Rob Wells, director of the Savannah Sports Council.

The registration deadline is Nov. 4. For more information and registration, visit www.bit.ly/2m5EL4v

Golfers advance in

Korn Ferry Qualifying

Brad Miller posted the top score as 23 Golfers qualified Friday out of the First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying at The Landings Club’s Oak Ridge Course.

Miller, of Timonium, Maryland, finished at 22-under-par (67-65-64-70).

Thunderbolt’s Mark Silvers tied for 45th at 5 under (69-68-75-71).

Royak is Georgia

Senior Champion

ATLANTA — Bob Royak of Alpharetta battled through the final round Friday to win the 2019 Georgia Senior Championship at Cherokee Town & Country Club.

Royak’s final score of 5-under-par 211 (68-72-71) ended up being two strokes better than Billy Mitchell of Roswell (67-72-74) and Rusty Strawn of McDonough (68-70-75).

Royak started the round two strokes behind Strawn, the 36-hole leader. Royak also won this title in 2017.

A pair from Savannah, Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Doug Hanzel (72-73-74) and Jack Hall (75-71-73), tied for eighth at 3-over 219.

Entries were open to male Amateur Golfers age 55 or over as of Sept. 25.

STATE

Falcons RB Ito Smith

appears set to play

FLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons backup running back Ito Smith appears set to play against the Tennessee Titans after returning from a concussion.

Smith was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being held out on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.

Smith should be available to play behind starter Devonta Freeman in Sunday’s game.

Return specialist Kenjon Barner was held out all week with a concussion and knee injury. He was Atlanta’s only player to miss Friday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (toe), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) were listed as full participants on Friday.

NATIONAL

Byron, Bowman is

all-Hendrick front row

CONCORD, NC — William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in Qualifying Friday for the first elimination race of the NASCAR playoffs.

Byron went 103.198 mph around the hybrid road course/oval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway that was reconfigured last season to spice up the playoff stop at one of NASCAR’s premier race tracks. It’s the fifth pole of Byron’s career and second this season at the home track for the Charlotte native.

“The guys did a great job with this car. It really takes every corner getting around this race track to get a pole,” Byron said. “I knew we could qualify in the top-five but I was really wanting a pole and really kind of went out there and got it.”

Byron went karting this week with driver Coach Max Papis, and crew chief Chad Knaus attended.

“It helped,” Byron said. “You know, road courses were a big struggle for me when I first started racing and I’ve progressively gotten better and I really enjoy them now. Now, it’s all about racing and it’s good to have two Hometown poles — that’s pretty cool. “

Byron has started on the front row of all three road courses this season (he started second at both Sonoma and Watkins Glen). He is in the 12th and final spot to advance to the second round of the Playoffs but has only a two-point edge over Bowman heading into Sunday’s race.

The bottom four in the standings are Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones, who dropped to last in the 16-driver field when his car failed post-race inspection last weekend at Richmond.

Reigning series Champion Joey Logano qualified third, followed by Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson, who is not in the Playoffs for the first time in his career.

Bowyer qualified fifth and was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick. Martin Truex Jr., winner of the first two playoff races, qualified eighth and was followed by Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard.

Busch qualified 23rd while Jones, who likely must win to advance, was 15th.

Jaguars list Ramsey

as questionable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver following the birth of his second child.

Ramsey, who has requested a trade, left the team Wednesday night to be with his family in Nashville, Tennessee. Coach Doug Marrone said Friday the baby girl had been born.

“Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that’s important,” Marrone said. “We’ve been in communication and we’ll just see. If anything comes up, I’ll make sure you’re aware of it.”

Ramsey was ill Monday and then missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. It’s unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver on Saturday.

“I just think it’s questionable,” Marrone said. “It’s not something to joke around with, but obviously when you say your level of hope, you’re hoping that every player is going to play from injury. When he gets back, we’ll see how he’s doing.”