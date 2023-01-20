National Spikeball Tournament coming to Savannah on Nov. 9

The second annual Coed National Spikeball tournament will be held Nov. 9, 2019 in Forsyth Park in Savannah. [PROVIDED PHOTO].

LOCAL

National Spikeball

tourney is Nov. 9

The second annual Coed National Spikeball Tournament will be held Nov. 9 in Forsyth Park. With three divisions, the tournament has room for all levels ranging from beginner, intermediate and advanced.

The top teams in the beginner and intermediate divisions will receive medals and Spikeball swag such as shirts, hats and new Spikeball kits. The top four teams in the advanced division will win a cash prize of up to $1,000.

Each team will consist of one female and one male player and can only participate in one division.

“I’m very excited to bring an up-and-coming sport’s sanctioned national championship event to beautiful and historic downtown Savannah,” tournament organizer Harding Brumby said in a news release. “The weekend represents a great opportunity for competition and enjoyment for players of all ages, skill levels and places of origin.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button