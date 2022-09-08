National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces Final Ballots for Election to 2023 Class

September 7, 2022

Voting committees to select as many as 6 inductees

FRISCO, Texas (Sept. 7, 2022) — The National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium today released the names of the Finalists for election to the Class of 2023, including 20 on the Player ballot, 10 on the Veteran ballot and four on the Builder ballot.

The Finalists were announced on ESPN+ during Halftime of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup final between Orlando City SC and Sacramento Republic FC.

The Hall of Fame Voting Committees will meet over the next several weeks and then vote to select a maximum of six new members; as many as three Players and two Veterans can be selected, along with one Builder.

The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Player Ballot Finalists

DaMarcus Beasley

David Beckham

Lori Chalupny

Lauren Cheney Holiday

Brian Ching

Dwayne DeRosario

Landon Donovan

Maurice Edu

Thierry Henry

Eddie Johnson

Keith Johnson

Jermaine Jones

Shalrie Joseph

Robbie Keane

Lori Lindsey

Pablo Mastroeni

Josh McKinney

Oguchi Onyewu

Cat Reddick Whitehill

Nick Rimando

Five candidates — DaMarcus Beasley, Dwayne DeRosario, Landon Donovan, Jermaine Jones and Nick Rimando — were selected to the Final ballot in their first year of eligibility. In all, 13 of the 20 Player Finalists return from 2022. Lori Lindsey and Keith Johnson were selected as Finalists after not being chosen last year.

David Beckham, Brian Ching and Pablo Mastroeni are in their final year of Eligibility in the Player category; if they are not elected, they will move to the Veteran Eligibility List next year.

Jamar Beasley, Bobby Boswell, Christian Gomez and Chris Pontius did not receive any votes and will be removed from the Player Eligibility List via the sunset rule. They will regain eligibility on the Veteran list after 10 full years of retirement.

Veteran Ballot Finalists

Chris Armas

Chico Borja

Mary Harvey

Frankie Hejduk

Clint Mathis

Shep Messing

Tony Sanneh

Kate Sobrero Markgraf

Tisha Venturini-Hoch

Slavisa “Steve” Zungul

Builder Ballot Finalists

Clive Charles

Jill Ellis

Lothar Osiander

Frank Yallop

Builders are listed in three categories: referees, coaches, and owners and administrators. Based on the rotation established in 2020, only coaches are being considered for the 2023 Builder Final Ballot.

The two Players, one Veteran and one Builder who receive the most votes and are named on more than 50% of the ballots are automatically elected to the Hall of Fame. A third Player and a second Veteran may be elected if they are named to at least 75% of the ballots.

Complete information about election and eligibility procedures is available at nationalsoccerhof.com. The election process is administered by the National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

