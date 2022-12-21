National Signing Day Updates for Georgia Football

Early national signing day was brought to college football in December of 2017, providing the class of 2018 the opportunity to sign and enroll early at the school they intend to play college football.

What was originally intended to be a clause for just a handful of players, has now turned into the sport’s actual signing day despite its name connoting otherwise. 90% of the nation’s best football players will be signed, sealed, and eventually delivered to their future homes.

Here at Dawgs Daily, we will have you live and up to date with all the day’s happenings.

Kyron Jones – ATH – Charlotte Christian (Nc.)

When: December 21st, 8:00 AM

Where: TBD

Deciding Between: Georgia and NC State

Damon Wilson – EDGE – Venice (Fl.)

When: December 21st at 12:00 PM EST

Where: Nationally televised on ESPN

Deciding Between: Georgia and Ohio State

Jordan Hall – DL – Westside (Fl.)

When: December 22nd at 2:30 PM EST

Where: Westside High Auditorium

Deciding Between: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, LSU

Daniel Harris – CB – Gulliver Prep (Fl.)

Scroll to Continue

When: December 21st at 8:00 AM EST

Where: TBD

Deciding Between: Georgia and Penn State

Scroll to ContinueRead More

Keep an Eye On…

Sydir Mitchell – DL – Bergen Catholic (Nj.)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

CJ Allen, LB

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE