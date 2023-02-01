National signing day updates: 2023 football recruits, commits

College football’s 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing its end with national signing day. Wednesday is the final day that high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the schools they choose.

The early signing period in December brought plenty of chaos. Three five-star recruits Flipped their commitments in one week — one of whom Flipped his commitment twice in two days.

Since then, though, some coaches are mulling the possibility of changing the recruiting calendar. In early January, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters, “There hasn’t been a Coach with whom I visited around our Bowl games who hasn’t said this has just become crushing for us.”

What future signing periods look like remains to be seen, but for the 2023 class, this is it. We provide you with the latest news, analysis, class rankings, movement and player announcements throughout Wednesday.

coverage:

Latest class rankings: Top 75 schools

Breaking down the early signing period

What to watch for

Wednesday will unofficially mark the end of the 2023 recruiting cycle in college football. Our analysts break down the prospects who are still available, the recruits who will make a difference and the teams with the most to gain this time around.

Announcements to watch: Today’s schedule

Our “College Football Live: Signing Day Special” will air from 1-2 pm ET on ESPN2, featuring analysis from our insiders and scouts, as well as announcements from some of the top recruits in the country. Here’s who will be announcing their commitments later today:

Who: ATH Nyckoles Harbor (No. 39 overall)

When: 1:05 pm ET

Choosing between: LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, USC

Who: CB Rodrick Pleasant (No. 100 overall)

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

Choosing between: Boston College, California, Oregon, UCLA, USC

Who: CB Ellis Robinson IV (No. 5, 2024 ESPN Junior 300)

When: 1:50 p.m. ET

Choosing between: Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami

Who are the best prospects this cycle?

Each recruiting cycle, the best recruits in the country are ranked in the ESPN 300. Entering signing day, 293 of the top 300 prospects this cycle are committed. Following our final rankings update, here is how the top 10 stacks up:

Malachi Nelson, QB (USC) Dante Moore, QB (UCLA) Jackson Arnold, QB (Oklahoma) Peter Woods, DT (Clemson) Arch Manning, QB (Texas) Francis Mauigoa, OT (Miami) Zachariah Branch, WR (USC) David Hicks, DT (Texas A&M) Jaquavious Russaw, OLB (Alabama) Kadyn Proctor, OT (Alabama)

See the full ESPN 300 rankings here »

Rashada, the seventh-ranked quarterback and No. 31 prospects overall, signed his national letter of intent with Florida in December. However, he was granted a release in mid-January after a reported $13.5 million name, image and likeness deal with the school’s Gator Collective fell through.

As the top uncommitted Recruit and quarterback left on the board, where will he go?

Breaking down the 2023 recruiting cycle

We broke down the 2023 recruiting cycle in many different ways. We analyzed the strengths of the recruits who are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at each position.

Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill also went pick-by-pick in trying to draft the best all-22 team of 2023 recruits. See who got picked and vote which team is better