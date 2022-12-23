National Signing Day Recap: Michigan State football signs 2nd consecutive Top 25 recruiting class

Michigan State football had an eventful National Signing Day on Dec. 21, and the Spartans wrapped up a December full of ups and downs on the recruiting trail with a strong finish.

MSU signed all 14 high school verbal commits that they had coming into the day, and added a 15th player to the class in the form of a four-star JUCO transfer at a position of need. That’s something to be proud of given the way the 2022 season went for the Spartans.

