National Signing Day, 2022: A look at Hudson County’s Division 1 football commits

Last week, in high schools across the country, hundreds of high school football Seniors saw their dreams officially come true as they signed their letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 Football as part of the December “early” National Signing Day.

Hudson County was no exception and with 14 players making their college commitments official, this year’s group was one of, if not the biggest, in recent memory. In alphabetical order, here is a look at the 14 Hudson County football standouts who made their Division 1 destinations official:

NOTE: Ivy League schools and the service academies do not have a formal National Letter of Intent signing like other Division 1 schools. Additional commitments and signings can and will occur during the “traditional” February signing period.

PHARRELL ADAMS, SNYDER, DL, RHODE ISLAND

In just his second year of playing football, 6-foot-3, 275-pound Adams was a breakout star on the interior of Snyder’s defensive line. Adams, a First Team, All-Group 3 Defense selection by NJ.com, recorded 63 tackles and 12.5 sacks for a Snyder defense which allowed eight points or less in five games this season. Adams also started on Snyder’s offensive line the last two seasons.

OUMAR BERETE, UNION CITY, LB, LONG ISLAND

A move from defensive back to linebacker proved to be a game-changer for both Berete and the Soaring Eagles’ defense. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Berete made 69 tackles (10 for loss) with six sacks this season for a Union City team which allowed just 9.4 points per game and reached the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 final. His speed and versatility will be valuable at Long Island University, where he verbally committed to play over the summer.

JOEL BOAMAH, HUDSON CATHOLIC, DB, KENT STATE

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Boamah has the length and speed to be a top cornerback. In seven games this season, Boamah showed his ball-hawking capabilities with three interceptions while also forcing and recovering a fumble. Boamah, ranked as the No. 34 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, made 41 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as well, while also catching seven passes for 95 yards and a TD.

JAYDEN BONSU, ST. PETER’S PREP, DB, OHIO STATE

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Bonsu was one of the state’s most physical safeties as evidenced by his 70 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Whether it was in the box or in coverage, Bonsu was an undeniable presence as a hard-hitter. A four-star prospect ranked No. 4 in New Jersey by 247Sports, Bonsu selected Ohio State over Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State and others.

The Marauders Class of 2023 Division-I bound footballers pose for a picture on the day before National Signing Day in the St. Peter’s Prep school library in Jersey City. From left to right: London Robinson, Zion Fowler, Champ Long, Jayden Bonsu, Eric King

ZION FOWLER, ST. PETER’S PREP, WR, PITTSBURGH

An explosive receiver capable of scoring every time the ball is in his hands, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Fowler averaged an eye-popping 20.3 yards per catch for the Marauders. A First Team, All-Non-Public Offense selection by NJ.com, Fowler caught 36 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns while also returning a punt for a score in a comeback win over St. Joseph (Mont.). Fowler, the No. 18 ranked prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, recommitted to Pitt right before signing day.

JOSEPH “JOJO” GARCIA, HUDSON CATHOLIC, DB, LONG ISLAND

Garcia enjoyed a breakout senior season with five interceptions, a fumble recovery, two sacks and 55 tackles to earn Third Team, All-State Defense honors by NJ.com as well as First Team, All-Non-Public Defense. A versatile defensive back, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound Garcia also blocked two punts and was a valuable receiver with 25 catches for 435 yards and six touchdowns.

TED GREGOIRE, HUDSON CATHOLIC, DL, VANDERBILT

This 6-foot-4, 300 pound lineman made his presence felt on both sides of the ball during his lone season at Hudson Catholic. Gregoire made 51 tackles (10 for a loss) with four sacks for the Hawks, earning Third Team, All-Non-Public Defense by NJ.com. Gregoire, who also played left tackle at Hudson Catholic, is expected to play as a three-technique defensive tackle at Vanderbilt. Gregoire is ranked as the No. 25 prospects in New Jersey by 247Sports.

MOHAMMED KELLEH, HUDSON CATHOLIC, LB, LONG ISLAND

Kelleh showed why he was one of the state’s best downhill players from the linebacker position, recording 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in his one season with the Hawks. Kelleh, who made 54 tackles, also intercepted two passes for a Hudson Catholic defense which allowed just 18.5 points per game this season while playing one of the state’s toughest schedules.

ERIC KING, ST. PETER’S PREP, OL, TEMPLE

King’s future may be on the interior of Temple’s offensive line, but the 6-foot-3, 283-pounder excelled at left tackle for St. Peter’s Prep this season. On a Marauders offense littered with Power 5 talent, King was as valuable as anyone on the unit, which produced 52 touchdowns in 11 games. King is the No. 29 ranked prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports.

ROBERT “CHAMP” LONG, ST. PETER’S PREP, QB, MARYLAND

In the storied history of St. Peter’s Prep quarterbacks over the past 20 years, few can match the prolific numbers put up by Long. The Maryland-bound signal caller completed 168-of-286 passes for 2,638 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, earning First Team, All-Non-Public Offense honors by NJ.com. Long, the No. 19 ranked prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, also ran for eight touchdowns.

Hudson Catholic seniors, from left, Mohammed Kelleh, Hasson Manning, Joseph “JoJo” Garcia, Ted Gregorie, Joel Boamah and Jacob Rodriguez all have received Division I offers and all but Kelleh have already committed. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)

HASSON MANNING JR., HUDSON CATHOLIC, DB, DELAWARE

Whether it was as a Thumper in the box at linebacker or deep in pass coverage as a safety, Manning was a big defender for the Hawks, recording 63 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Manning, the No. 35 ranked prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports, also had 16 receptions for 155 yards.

JASIRE PETERSON, UNION CITY, DL, RUTGERS

One of the crown jewels of Rutgers’ recruiting class, Peterson was an unstoppable force on both sides of the ball, earning Second Team, All-State Offense honors by NJ.com. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Peterson was the left tackle for a Soaring Eagles offense that ran for 44 touchdowns in 11 games. Originally recruited for the Offensive line, Peterson will instead be a defensive tackle at Rutgers. Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports and the Scarlet Knights’ top in-state commit, Peterson had 52 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

LONDON ROBINSON, ST. PETER’S PREP, DL, PRINCETON

Robinson had a nose for the football, recording 90 tackles, including 18 for a loss, earning Second Team, All-Non-Public Defense honors by NJ.com. He displayed a rare ability to Rush the passer from the defensive tackle spot as evidenced by his nine sacks this season and 19 for his career. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound was also a stellar leader for the Marauders and was the recipient of USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award.

JACOB RODRIGUEZ, HUDSON CATHOLIC, RB, FORDHAM

Small in stature, but not in game, Rodriguez was the centerpiece of the Hawks the past two years. An NJ.com Third Team, All-Non-Public Offense selection, Rodriguez rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games, while also catching 22 passes for 159 yards and a score. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Rodriguez ran for 1,344 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

__________________

Another local product who signed on Wednesday was Bayonne Graduate Azhaun Dingle, who signed at Northern Illinois University as a running back. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound Dingle, who played at Butler Community College in Kansas, was a NJCAA Second Team All-American at running back after rushing for 1,195 yards and 18 touchdowns on 203 carries in 12 games at Butler. Dingle is the No. 3 ranked junior college running back in the country by 247Sports.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.