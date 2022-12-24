National recruiting analyst sees NFL ceiling in Malachi Nelson

Five-star Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson is officially a Trojan after signing his National Letter of Intent for Wednesday’s signing day, which began the early signing period for the offseason cycle. Nelson is an early enrollee for the Trojans.

There is nothing but love for the five-star California signal caller.

Malachi Nelson is already being anointed as the heir apparent to the 2022 Heisman Winner and superstar USC signal caller Caleb Williams for the year after next season. The 2024 campaign would be USC’s first season in the Big Ten Conference.

Nelson received 25 offers from schools such as Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia, but chose to stay in his home state of California and head to USC.

As an early enrollee Nelson will have a chance to compete for the backup job to Williams in 2023. USC currently has two Scholarship QBs on the roster, former four-star prospect Miller Moss and JUCO transfer Jake Jensen.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, has high praise for Nelson.

“He’s a guy with NFL upside…he checks off every box you can want in a thrower.” @GregBiggins is USC QB commit Malachi Nelson. @247Sports I @uscfb pic.twitter.com/RZwS1LXpt2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 22, 2022