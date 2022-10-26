National Museum of Women in the Arts Mounted A Feminist Installation – ARTnews.com

A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around Feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC

Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism.

Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a feminist.”

It is the 27th installation realized as part of Cibulka’s four-year-old project entitled “Solange” —the title drawing on the German phrase “as long as,” that begins each set of text displayed throughout the project’s multiple editions.

Other works from the series have been mounted across cities in France, Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, and Morocco.

It is the second public art project installation funded as part of the museum’s “Lookout” project, which has seen the construction scaffolding on the museum’s building repurposed for public art pieces. The museum has been undergoing a renovation since 2021.