National League: Wrexham 7-5 Barnet – hosts win 12-goal thriller

Wrexham scored seven for the first time in 27 years after winning a 12-goal thriller at the Racecourse Ground against Barnet.

The Dragons shook off their top-of-the-table defeat by Notts County in mid-week with their biggest score since hitting seven past Rotherham in 1995.

Barnet led Briefly in the first half with two goals in three minutes from Nicke Kabamba and Harry Pritchard.

But Wrexham hit back to lead 7-3 in the second half before a late Barnet brace.

Aaron Hayden nodded the hosts ahead after just eight minutes but Barnet, with just one win in their last six games, responded with a quick double to lead.

Wrexham took a 3-2 lead before half-time through Thomas O’Connor’s deflected free-kick and Paul Mullin’s 10th of the season.

Barnet equalized for the second time early in the second half through Sierra Leone international Idris Kanu.

However second goals for Mullins, Hayden and a powerful drive by Captain Luke Young saw Wrexham 7-3 ahead on the hour.

Kabamba and Kanu both grabbed their second goals of the game in the closing 10 minutes, but it was too late to prevent Wrexham holding onto second place.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

“The positive is the attacking play which was terrific. We can score goals from all areas and today we were clinical. Some of the football was really excellent.

“But the negative is that, as a team, we were lackluster in our defending. It was almost as if we thought the job was done, but it wasn’t, so we had to go again. You can’t switch off defensively like that.

“Any manager whose side score seven would be delighted and it’s a good three points, but there are still things we need to do better.”