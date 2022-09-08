National Honor for Nevada Women’s soccer senior midfielder Luz Arreaga

Nevada Women’s soccer senior midfielder Luz Arreaga was nationally recognized by youth and Collegiate soccer website TopDrawerSoccer on Tuesday.

Arreaga, who was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive player of the week on Monday, was listed as one of the top 10 performers in the country last week by TopDrawerSoccer.

Arreaga, from Gilroy, California, led Nevada to a 3-0 win over Sacramento State in the home opener on Sunday with two goals and an assist for five points. She is the first Nevada player to register five points in a single game since 2006.

“It was an incredible feeling to be able to get those two goals and the assist in a huge win against Sacramento State,” Arreaga said in a news release. “I think this game gave the team the boost we needed and we feel good and ready going into this weekend’s games.”

Her performance helped Nevada to its first win in a home opener since 2018 and first home opening win at Mackay Stadium since 2016. It is also the first time since the 2010 season Nevada defeated an opponent by a 3-0 margin.

Scoring the first two goals in Nevada’s win on Sunday, Arreaga’s multi-score outing is the 33rd time in program history two goals have been scored in a match by one player. Arreaga became the ninth player in the Mountain West this season to collect two goals in a match and is the first Nevada player with a pair of scores in a match since Emily Rich on Oct. 3, 2021.

The Spring 2021 Mountain West scholar-athlete is currently in the top 10 in the Mountain West in six categories: third in points (6), points per game (1.50), assists (2) and assists per game (0.50); plus sixth in goals (2) and goals per game (0.50).

Arreaga, a criminal justice major, was a two-time All-League player at Gilroy High School. In addition to being named Gilroy High School’s Athlete of the Year, Arreaga competed for the San Jose Earthquakes Academy U19 team. She scored three goals and started 16 of her 17 games played for the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.

Arreaga and Nevada go back on the road to continue non-conference play on Friday, taking on New Mexico State at 6 pm

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps. Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com.