National Golf Lovers Day at Hershey Country Club
Although the summer season has come to an end, there were unforgettable tournaments and programs HCC is proud to have hosted! Tournaments included Tee It Up With The Troops, Women’s Member-Guest, and special holiday tournaments such as the July Fourth Ponies and Labor Day Ponies. Recently, HCC Hosted a few larger events including the Senior Club Championship, Club Championship, Junior Club Championship, and Men’s Invitational.
