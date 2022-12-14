Elise Evans

– Freshmanhas been named National Freshman of the Year according to TopDrawerSoccer, highlighting Stanford’s postseason Awards selections from the publication.

The National Freshman of the Year selection is the first for Stanford since Catarina Macario was lauded in 2017.

The 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Evans had previously been named All-Region first team according to United Soccer Coaches. The native of Redwood City, Calif. also earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team and was twice named Pac-12 Defender of the Week. Evans started 19 matches for the Cardinal and scored three goals – all game-winners. Evans’ goal against No. 1 UCLA proved all the Cardinal would need to knock off the national Champions on October 14. A staple in the center of the Cardinal back line, Evans helped Stanford limit opponents to just 0.55 goals and 8.60 shots per game while recording 12 shutouts.

In addition to the Freshman of the Year honor, Evans landed on the Freshman Best XI first team as a defender. Fellow freshman Snow Kostmayer also earned a spot on the Freshman Best XI, placing on the second team.

Kostmayer paced Stanford with 10 goals and added three assists to finish with a team-best 23 points. The native of Southbury, Conn. played in 22 matches, including starting 12, and managed a pair of multi-goal games – highlighted by a hat trick vs. San Diego on September 15. Her 10 goals were tied for the most in the Pac-12 among freshmen, and were the fourth-most in the Nation by a first-year player.