National football Writer doesn’t think Auburn would be capable of luring a Premiere head football Coach

Bryan Harsin is currently the head coach of Auburn football, but it’s widely believed that his days are numbered.

Andy Stapleswriting a mailbag for The Athletic, was asked about the potential of Auburn to pull a “USC/LSU” and bring in a Massive hire for head coach.

Staples responded that while Auburn does fit the description of a “destination job” – “The Tigers can win the national title. They won one in 2010. They played for one in 2013. They won the SEC West in 2017 and beat the two teams that played for the national title in the process. They sit in a recruit-rich area and have money, passion and existing resources.” – he doesn’t see the ability for Auburn to lure a top-tier head coach at the moment.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button