National Endowment for the Arts Grants go to Montana projects like MMIW play and Native ceramics | Local

A round of federal funding will pay for western Montana workshops on Native American ceramic practices; elementary students learning Poetry and Plains Indian sign language, translating some work into Salish, and an original touring play Addressing the issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The National Endowment for the Arts grants, announced this week, are the first funding round for fiscal year 2023, according to a news release sent on Tuesday.

Montana Repertory Theatre, University of Montana

$20,000

The professional company, Embedded in the UM School of Theater & Dance, will develop a new play and take it on tour. The play will be written by Kendra Mylnechuk Potter (Lummi), a Missoula actor-director. She co-wrote and starred in a full-length piece, “The Buffalo Play,” that was produced here in the Garden City and in New York. Last year, a documentary, “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” on her search for her birth mother, screened at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

“Focusing on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, the play will receive a development workshop prior to the Premiere production at the University of Montana and will be followed by a statewide tour,” the NEA grant site description says.

Archie Bray Foundation, Helena

$30,000

The Bray will present two workshops led by two recent visiting artists on Native ceramic practices, the NEA site says.

“Workshops by artists such as Cannupa Hanska Luger and Raven Halfmoon will expand participants’ knowledge regarding the impact of Indigenous people in the ceramic arts. Participants, including tribal youth and artists, will create works informed and inspired by presentations Addressing Native American ceramics.”

The project’s beneficiaries include “Indigenous artists, tribal youth, Bray Resident artists, and the local community of Helena, Montana.”

Halfmoon (Caddo Nation) of Oklahoma recently exhibited large-scale sculptures at the Missoula Art Museum and has been awarded an Eiteljorg Fellowship. Luger (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, Lokata) of New Mexico is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow. Both have worked at the Bray as visiting artists in the past several years.

Missoula Writing Collaborative, Missoula

$35,000

The nonprofit, which brings Writers into schools, was awarded more funding for work in elementary schools on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

“Led by professional writers, regional poets, and classroom teachers, students will study Native American poets’ work and learn to write various forms of Poetry inspired by the natural world. The Collaborative will disseminate the students’ work through published anthologies and public Poetry readings. Select student work will be translated into Salish,” the NEA site says.

Collaborative director Caroline Patterson said that last year, the program included Educator Aspen Decker, who worked with students on Plains sign language and introduced them to Ledger art; and students wrote poetry based on traditional stories that are only told during winter. Decker translated some of the Poems into Salish. The program will resume in February.

Other awardees

Glacier Symphony and Chorale, Kalispell

$10,000

The nonprofit Symphony will present “a series of educational concert tours in rural communities and tribal lands” around Northwest Montana. They’ll include educational materials, instrument demos, Q&As and after-concert work with students, the site says.

Whitefish Theater Co., Whitefish

$10,000

The group will bring the musical ensemble Seffarine to the Flathead for concerts of Arabic and flamenco music for elementary and middle school students and families at the O’Shaughnessy Center. Schools will have a free transportation option.

Alberta Bair Theater Co., Billings

$20,000

The money will go towards performances in Billings with educational elements. The NEA site says potential artists include Classical ensembles Brooklyn Rider and the Harlem Quartet, a nationally touring theater group called the Acting Company, dance-illusionist group MOMIX, and the Seattle-based Spectrum Dance Theater.

Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, Red Lodge

$10,000

The grant will pay for public art at the Roosevelt Center, including a kinetic piece by Charles Ringer.

Equinox Theater Co., Bozeman

$10,000

They’ll pay for staff to bring theater art into prisons and incarceration centers in Gallatin, Park and Yellowstone counties.