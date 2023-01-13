National Endowment for the Arts Awards $379,000 in Grants to CT

Games for Change (aka G4C) (Fairfield) – $20,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras Inc. (Fairfield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

City of Hartford – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

Greater Hartford Arts Council, Inc. – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Local Arts Agencies

Hartford Stage Company, Inc. – $25,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Jackson, Imani Elizabeth (New Haven) – $25,000, Literature Fellowships: Creative Writing – Literary Arts

New Haven International Festival of Arts & Ideas, Inc. – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Inc. – $15,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Music

Yale University (on behalf of Yale Repertory Theater) – $30,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Harriet U. Allyn Testamentary Trust (aka Lyman Allyn Art Museum) (New London) – $19,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Museums

Creative Connections (Norwalk) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

ACT of Connecticut Inc (Ridgefield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

Thrown Stone Theater Company (Ridgefield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

City of Stamford – $25,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Local Arts Agencies

INTEMPO Organization, Inc. (Stamford) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

Mill River Collaborative (aka Mill River Park Collaborative) (Stamford) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America

Stamford Symphony Orchestra, Inc. (aka Stamford Symphony) – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Music

Eugene O’Neill Memorial Theater Center, Inc. (aka The O’Neill) (Waterford) – $20,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater