National Endowment for the Arts Awards $379,000 in Grants to CT
Games for Change (aka G4C) (Fairfield) – $20,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras Inc. (Fairfield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
City of Hartford – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
Greater Hartford Arts Council, Inc. – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Local Arts Agencies
Hartford Stage Company, Inc. – $25,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater
Jackson, Imani Elizabeth (New Haven) – $25,000, Literature Fellowships: Creative Writing – Literary Arts
New Haven International Festival of Arts & Ideas, Inc. – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works
New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Inc. – $15,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Music
Yale University (on behalf of Yale Repertory Theater) – $30,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater
Harriet U. Allyn Testamentary Trust (aka Lyman Allyn Art Museum) (New London) – $19,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Museums
Creative Connections (Norwalk) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
ACT of Connecticut Inc (Ridgefield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
Thrown Stone Theater Company (Ridgefield) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
City of Stamford – $25,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Local Arts Agencies
INTEMPO Organization, Inc. (Stamford) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
Mill River Collaborative (aka Mill River Park Collaborative) (Stamford) – $10,000, Challenge America – Challenge America
Stamford Symphony Orchestra, Inc. (aka Stamford Symphony) – $10,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Music
Eugene O’Neill Memorial Theater Center, Inc. (aka The O’Neill) (Waterford) – $20,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater