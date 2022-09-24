National Division One handball league shoots off in October

The National Division One Handball League 2022 is set to shoot off from October 9 to 16th in Benin City, Edo State.

The second tier league organized by the Handball Federation of Nigeria and is Sponsored by the Edo State government, is a promotional league wherein four teams (two each in the men and women category) will gain promotion to play in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2023 .

Meanwhile, President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Samuel Ocheho paid kudos to the Edo State government for partnering with the Federation in improving the development of the game by agreeing to host and sponsor the league.

Ocheho said the deliberate effort of the government has seen sport in all areas grow in the state and handball has grown in leaps and bounds since the Edo State government committed to host the second-tier league.

“I must pay kudo to the Edo State government for deciding to partner with us as a Federation to continue in the development of handball by committing to host the National Division One Handball League,” Ocheho said.

“I must say that in the past years sports in general has really grown in Edo State because of the government’s deliberate effort in ensuring that the sector is sustainable for development and I must say ever handball being one of the sports in focus has grown in leap and bound since the state government committed in hosting and sponsoring the league.

This is the second edition of a four-year sponsorship and we hope it will continue to be a mutually beneficial relationship between HFN and the government.” Ocheho concluded.

All teams are expected to converge in Benin City on October 9 while games will begin in earnest the next day.