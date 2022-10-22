National Division One Handball League kicks off Sunday — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Teams participating in this year’s National Division One Handball Championship, the country’s second-tier league, are expected to start arriving at the venue, Benin City, Edo State, on or before October 8 for the competition billed to hold between October 9 to 16.

The league, which serves as a promotion championship to the 2023 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, is sponsored by the Edo State government.

A statement signed by Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Secretary General, Almu Umar Lambu, urged the states, clubs, academies and other participants in the league to immediately begin registration of their teams ahead of the Championship to help organizers prepare for the event.

HFN President, Samuel Ocheho, had earlier commended the government for partnering with the Federation in developing the game by agreeing to host and sponsor the second-tier league. “I must pay kudos to the Edo State government for deciding to partner with us as a Federation to continue in the development of handball by committing to host the National Division One Handball League.

“In the past years, sports, in general, has really grown in Edo State because of the government’s deliberate effort in ensuring that the sector is sustainably developed.

“Handball, being one of the sports in focus, has grown in leaps and bounds since the state government committed itself in hosting and sponsoring the league,” he stated.

The league is in the second edition of a four-year sponsorship deal, and, according to Ocheho, “we hope it will continue to be a mutually beneficial relationship between HFN and the Edo State government.”