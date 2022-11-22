National Championship Trophy to appear at men’s basketball game this Sunday

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will be participating in the Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Trophy Tour this Sunday, Nov. 27 for their game against Maine at 2 pm

The 2023 National Championship Trophy will be making stops across the country at various institutions before it is presented to this season’s national Champion at the Men’s Final Four in Houston, Texas on April 3.

The Trophy will be on display in the Pizzitola Sports Center Sunday. Fans will have the chance to take photos of and with the Trophy pre, during, and postgame.

Brown hosts UMass Lowell this Wednesday, Nov. 23 before Maine and the National Championship Trophy make an appearance in Providence on Sunday.

