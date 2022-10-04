National Catholic High School Football League? It could happen

Picture this: It’s Thanksgiving Day, before the NFL games kickoff, and Notre Dame Stadium is packed with high school football fans, with crisp amber and maize leaves as a backdrop.

It’s the national championship game for a national Catholic high school football league.

A dream? Maybe. But the template for just such a plan was in the works in North Jersey a few years ago. Former Pope John Coach Brian Carlson convened a meeting of his fellow non-public colleagues to pitch them the concept and found interested parties.

“There is enough of a connection and competitiveness,” Carlson said last week. “I know a lot of people. We can play a national Catholic league championship.”

Carlson had a letterhead made. They called it the National Catholic High School Football Association and wrote a motto: “Family, Faith, Football.”

Pope John head Coach Brian Carlson with is team in the first half during the Battle for the Bridge High School Football competition at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford , NJ on September 14, 2019.

There is a lot of talk about the Power 5 schools in college football breaking away from the NCAA and forming their own coalition. There’s good reason for it. The NCAA’s rules are arbitrary and hardly enforced. Name, image and likeness rules have given the players more power. Television networks are paying billions for the broadcast rights. Power 5 programs are operating in a different Stratosphere than other college football programs.

