National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at PGA Golf Club – Boca Raton’s Most Reliable News Source

Florida’s Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars Secure Return to National Championship

Port St. Lucie, FL – On Saturday, two competing Florida teams––Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars of Orlando

and the North Palm Beach 13u All-Stars––both shot a 90 through 9 holes aggregately (lowest

three scores of four teammate pairs), with Marriott Golf Academy named top seed due to the

lower aggregate score tiebreaker of all four pairings.

The Marriott team faced fourth seed Birmingham (Ala.) Makos 13u All-Stars (105) in Sunday’s

semi-final match play, defeating them 11-1 to earn their spot in the Championship match.

Second seed North Palm Beach 13u All-Stars bested the third seed David Toms 265 13u

All-Stars (102) of Shreveport, La., 10.5-1.5 to advance and face their Northern Florida

Counterparts Sunday afternoon.

In the Championship match, Marriott Golf Academy would go on to defeat the North Palm

Beach team 9-3 to earn their return to the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League

Championship Oct. 6-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be televised live

on select ESPN networks.

Wellington National 17u All-Stars Earn Divisional Title

In the 17u division, the Wellington (Fla.) National All-Stars won the regional title. Competing in

the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season for the second year, the

growing 17u division (ages 14-17) concludes its All-Star journey at the Regional.

Following Abbreviated stroke play Qualifying rounds Saturday, the Wellington National 17u

All-Stars earned the top seed with a 65, followed by the Heal My Swing 17u All-Stars of

Daphne, Ala., with a 66. Seeded third was the Bradenton (Fla.) 17u All-Star team at 68, and the

Fleming Island (Fla.) 17u All-Stars Seeded fourth with a 71.

In the Sunday semi-finals, Wellington National defeated Fleming Island 6.5-2.5 to advance to

the Championship round. Heal My Swing defeated the Bradenton team 5-4.

It was the Florida-based Wellington National 17u All-Stars that took down the Heal My Swing

17u All-Stars 6-3 to earn the Divisional title.