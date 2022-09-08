National Book Award–honored authors to appear in a lineup of in-person and hybrid events leading up to the 73rd National Book Awards The National Book Foundation today announced the teaser for its fall NBF Presents line-up of events taking place in Austin, Miami , New York City, Portland, and Washington DC, from September through November, culminating in the 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony on November 16, 2022. NBF Presents, the moniker for the Foundation’s public programs, represents the National Book Foundation’s continued dedication to bringing National Book Award-honored authors to Readers across the country, offering access to engaging conversations about books and the power of literature. Programming for the fall season will be presented alongside program partners across the United States, and held in-person, with select events streamed online at no cost to attendees. National Book Award–honored authors confirmed to appear at NBF Presents events in the fall season include 2021 … Continue reading “National Book Foundation Announces 2022 Fall Season of NBF Presents”” target=”_blank”>

The National Book Foundation today announced the teaser for its fall NBF Presents line-up of events taking place in Austin, Miami, New York City, Portland, and Washington DC, from September through November, culminating in the 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony on November 16, 2022. NBF Presents, the moniker for the Foundation’s public programs, represents the National Book Foundation’s continued Dedication to bringing National Book Award-honored authors to Readers across the country, offering access to engaging conversations about books and the power of literature. Programming for the fall season will be presented alongside program partners across the United States, and held in-person, with select events streamed online at no cost to attendees.

National Book Award–honored authors confirmed to appear at NBF Presents events in the fall season include 2021 Longlisters, Finalists, and Winners, Martín Espada, Katie Kitamura, Kyle Lukoff, Natasha Wimmer, and more to come, including soon-to-be- announced 2022 National Book Award Longlisters.

“NBF Presents events provide us with the opportunity to connect authors, translators, and their works with Readers across the country, and facilitate Meaningful conversations about timely topics—from discussing the borders of language and place, to Uniting against book-banning efforts,” said Ruth Dickey, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation. “This fall, we are eager to continue this work and welcome a new cohort of National Book Award–honored authors to our programming and family.”

The Foundation will present programs featuring National Book Award–honored authors and nationally recognized moderators, including a Banned Books Week event in partnership with the DC Public Library, Loyalty Bookstores, and PEN America in Washington DC and events with regional book festival partners at the Brooklyn Book Festival, Miami Book Fair, Portland Book Festival, and Texas Book Festival.

“Portland Book Festival is built on partnerships, and one of our favorite collaborations is with the National Book Foundation,” said Amanda Bullock, Director of Public Programs at Literary Arts. “It’s a Joy to feature their programming here in Oregon, and Literary Arts is thrilled and humbled to be a small part of the work they do for our shared Missions around books, literature, and storytelling.”

Annual National Book Awards events will return online and in-person in New York City. The day before the Awards, the Teen Press Conference will feature a conversation and book signing with the 2022 National Book Award Finalists for Young People’s Literature. The in-person program, presented in partnership with the 92NY, is open to an audience of NYC-area middle and high school students. The event will also be livestreamed and open to all with free registration. That evening, the Finalist Reading will gather all 2022 National Book Award Finalists to read excerpts from their honored works, with more event details to be announced soon. On November 16, the National Book Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live, and the in-person Benefit Dinner and After-Party will return to Cipriani Wall Street.

The National Book Foundation and its partners are planning for virtual, hybrid, and in-person programs this fall. Alongside its partners, the Foundation will continue to closely monitor health and safety protocols.

The full list of confirmed fall NBF Presents events can be found below with additional details and registration information coming soon, and an updated NBF Presents calendar is available at the Foundation’s website. These are free events, but please RSVP directly at the Foundation or partner website as directed.



NBF Presents Fall Schedule

Saturday, September 24, 1:00pm EDT

Washington, DC

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Let’s Get Organized: Fighting Book Bans, Together

For Banned Books Week, National Book Award–honored author Kyle Lukoff (Too Bright to See, 2021 Young People’s Literature Finalist), DC Public Library Teen Services Coordinator Joanna Harris, and Managing Director of PEN America Washington and Free Expression Programs Nadine Farid Johnson sit down to discuss the value of writing, publishing, and access to diverse books, and how we can come together and unite against book banning. Moderated by Hannah Oliver Depp, owner of Loyalty Bookstores and President of the New Atlantic Independent Bookseller’s Association. Join us for a conversation with and for artists, booksellers, educators, librarians, parents, students, writers, and readers of all ages. Presented in partnership with the DC Public Library, Loyalty Bookstores, and PEN America.



Sunday, October 2, 2:00pm EDT

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Book Festival

NBF Presents: An Afternoon with the National Book Awards

National Book Award–honored authors Martín Espada (Floaters2021 Poetry Winner), Katie Kitamura (Intimacies2021 Fiction Longlist), and Natasha Wimmer (Space Invaders, 2021 Translated Literature Finalist) gather for a cross-genre conversation about the borders of time, place, and language. Moderated by Ruth Dickey, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, and presented in partnership with the Brooklyn Book Festival.



Saturday, November 5

Portland, OR

Portland Book Festival

NBF Presents: A Morning with the National Book Awards



Current National Book Award Longlisters, Finalists, and potential Winners come together for readings and conversation in advance of the 73rd National Book Awards. Presented in partnership with the Portland Book Festival. More information on the line-up coming soon.



Sunday, November 6

Austin, TX

Texas Book Festival

NBF Presents: A Morning with the National Book Awards



2022 National Book Award Longlisters, Finalists, and potential Winners discuss reading, writing, and recognition in advance of the 73rd National Book Awards. Presented in partnership with the Texas Book Festival. More information on the line-up coming soon.



Tuesday, November 15, 10:30am EST

New York, NY

92NY & Virtual

2022 Teen Press Conference



The National Book Award Finalists in Young People’s Literature come together for a question-and-answer with New York City’s middle and high school students. While in-person school groups are limited (more information to come here), all are invited to tune-in to the livestream. Presented in partnership with 92NY.



Tuesday, November 15

New York, NY & Virtual

2022 National Book Awards Finalist Reading



All of the National Book Award Finalists in Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature traditionally gather the evening before the Awards Ceremony to read excerpts from their honored works. More event details to come.



Wednesday, November 16

New York, NY

Cipriani Wall Street & Virtual

The 73rd National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner



The National Book Foundation presents its lifetime achievement awards to the 2022 honorees, and announces this year’s winners of the National Book Award in Young People’s Literature, Translated Literature, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction.



Saturday, November 19

Miami, FL

Miami Book Fair

NBF Presents: An Afternoon with National Book Awards

2022 National Book Award Longlisters, Finalists, and Winners from around the country join Executive Director Ruth Dickey for an annual super-sized showcase of readings and conversation. Presented in partnership with the Miami Book Fair.



For times and locations for events, please visit www.nationalbook.org or the websites of any of our partners.

