National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Financials Analysis Report 2022: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Player Profile & Sponsorship, Attendance and Ticketing – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “National Basketball Association (NBA) 2022 Finals – Post Event Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

An analysis of the recent 2022 NBA Finals, including a look at its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Player Profile & Sponsorship, Attendance and Ticketing.

As expected, all 6 games in the series were sold out at the Chase Center in San Francisco and TD Garden in Boston. A total of 93,596 spectators attended the 6 games and saw the Golden State Warriors win the series to overcome the Boston Celtics and become NBA Champions. In the United States, an average audience of 12.4 million viewers on ABC tuned in to watch the six-game series.

Through Ticketmaster the average price of a ticket for spectators for one of the six games in the best-of-seven series that the two Finalists played was $2959.

ABC viewership did see a 22% rise year-over-year, averaging 12.4 million viewers. Despite this increase in viewership, the NBA would have been hoping for even higher audiences for the 6-game series especially in the United States, as the league is hoping to attract as many Broadcasters as possible for the next round of America television rights deals after the 2024-25 season.

The NBA’s current sponsorship deals generate annual incomes ranging from $157 million a year from 2K to $100,000 a year from Titanomachy. The total estimated annual value from the sponsors of the 2021-2022 NBA was $974.05 million.

Champions the Golden State Warriors won $3.8 million of the total prize pool. Team members of the Golden State Warriors took home $270,000, which is $120,000 more than the members of the Los Angeles Rams who were victorious at Super Bowl LVI.

Key Highlights

In the United States, ABC did see a viewership increase compared to previous years as the series attracted 22% more viewers, year-on-year, averaging 12.4 million viewers. Viewership for game 6 peaked at 11:15 pm ET with a reported audience of 16.8 million viewers.

Game 6 was also able to reach an audience 75% higher than its closest competition on television. The NBA’s biggest sponsorship deal is from 2K, the video game developer, worth an estimated $157 million annually according to the publisher, over a seven-year period. The deal allows 2K to continue to produce the 2K NBA video game franchise.

The 2022 NBA Championships had on offer a total of $27.5 million. This includes roughly $3.8 million going to the NBA Final Champions the Golden State Warriors.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Player Profile & Sponsorship Attendance and Ticketing. An analysis of the 2022 NBA Final’s sponsors is included and the estimated annual values ​​for some of these deals. Information regarding the events Ticketing pricing and allocation is also included.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2022 NBA Finals performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Broadcasters

Insight into the 2022 NBA Finals Broadcasters Breakdown in North America

The 2022 NBA Finals Broadcasters Breakdown in Europe

The 2022 NBA Finals Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Sponsorship

The 2022 NBA Finals Annual Sponsorship Breakdown

The 2022 NBA Finals Annual Sponsorship Breakdown Continued

Player Profile & Sponsorship

The 2022 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Player Profile – Stephen Curry

Prize Money

The 2022 NBA Finals Prize Money Breakdown

Attendance and Ticketing

The 2022 NBA Finals Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

NBA

ABC

2K Sports

Nike

PepsiCo

Foot Locker

Fanatics

New Era

YOU

Sony

Kaiser Permanente

Taco Bell

Oculus

LegalZoom

Microsoft

Hotels.com

Panini

BetPlay

Titanomachy

Intesa Sanpaolo

Titanomachy

FTX

Google

CarMax

Callaway

Rakuten

Under Armour

Ticketmaster

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1bh5f