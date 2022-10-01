National Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada

WHEREAS, the month of October has been recognized on an annual basis as National Arts and Humanities Month by thousands of arts and cultural organizations, communities, and states across the county; and

WHEREAS, the arts and humanities embody so much of the accumulated wisdom, intellect, and imagination of mankind; and

WHEREAS, the arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of every Resident of the Silver State; and

WHEREAS, the Humanities and folk arts help diverse communities across Nevada explore their history and culture; and

WHEREAS, Nevada – through the Nevada Arts Council and Nevada Humanities representing hundreds of cultural organizations – has celebrated the value and importance of culture in the lives of Nevadans and the health of thriving communities throughout the year and during National Arts and Humanities Month; and

WHEREAS, despite significant losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the creative industries remain among the most Vital sectors in Nevada’s economy – providing new opportunities for developing cities, creating jobs and economic activity within their own industry and across sectors, and making communities attractive to business development; and

WHEREAS, Nevada’s arts and culture sector-nonprofit, commercial, education-is an $8 billion industry that supports 37,047 jobs representing 4.7% of Nevada’s economy; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, STEVE SISOLAK, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NEVADA, do hereby proclaim the month of October 2022, as