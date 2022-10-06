National Arts and Humanities Month Celebrated on Campus : UMass Amherst

In step with this nation’s leading cultural agencies, the Libraries, the Fine Arts Center (FAC) and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts (HFA) are celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month.

The Libraries, FAC and HFA invite members of the campus community to celebrate the arts and Humanities by attending a Fine Arts Center performance, visual arts exhibition, or campus art walk or taking in a musical performance or author talk Hosted by the College of Humanities and Fine Arts. You can also find inspiration and learn how to use multimedia to explore your creative side at one of many Libraries’ skill-building workshops or programs.

The UMass Celebration is spurred by President Biden’s recently-announced new Executive Order seeking to integrate the arts, Humanities and museum and library services into policies, programs and partnerships throughout the Federal government to tackle the Greatest challenges of our time.

From the order: “We take inspiration from the contributions of artists, historians, authors, entertainers, designers, philosophers, curators, scholars, filmmakers, archivists, librarians, administrators, and others who make up our creative sector and document and Preserve our history . Their efforts help lift up new Voices and shine a light on previously untold stories. Artists and thinkers enrich our experiences by encouraging us to live artful lives, find and create pathways to connection and empathy, improve our well-being, and create and maintain the balance and beauty of the world around us.”