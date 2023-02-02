National and International Handball stakeholders come together to back Premier Handball League

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India] February 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Inaugural season of the Premier Handball League various International and national stakeholders met at the International Handball Federation World Cup final match between Denmark and France. The meeting revolved around the presence of the sport in South Asia with light especially being shone on India.

Secretary of the South Asian Handball Federation Anandeshwar Pandey along with President of Handball Association India, Jagan Mohan Rao met with President of the International Handball Federation Hassan Moustafa and Managing Director of the International Handball Amal Khalifa. Secretary General of the Asian Handball Federation Mohammad Shafiq was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Anandeshwar Pandey presented a report on the development of Handball in South Asian countries in general and India in particular during the past two years. The report showcased India’s increasing participation at international tournaments over the past two years and the exceptional performances by India’s Women’s handball team across all age categories under the banner of Handball Association India. After this, Hassan Moustafa acknowledged the rapid growth of Handball in the sub-continent and jubilantly offered his support to help the sport grow further.

Jagan Mohan Rao presented a roadmap later in the meeting that focused on promoting the sport of Handball at the grassroot level in India. The development plan focused on increasing the penetration and participation of Handball in the Nation by activities in schools and looking to create more academies as school children will be encouraged to pursue the sport. The plan consisted of player and coach transfer programs between India and other countries for a fluid exchange of technical knowledge that will provide Indian Handball much-needed impetus and help them bridge the gap at the international stage.

The roadmap also consisted of a brief on the upcoming Inaugural season of the Premier Handball League, which was met with elation by the dignitaries. They all extended their unrelenting support for the unique league that is set to take India by Storm and acknowledged that the competition will help India play a Pivotal role in International Handball in the very near future.

Managing Director of the International Handball Amal Khalifa, said, “We wish South Asia Handball Federation and Handball India Association luck ahead of the Revolutionary maiden season of the Premier Handball League. Anandeshwar Pandey and Jagan Mohan Rao have a very clear vision of making Handball as successful as it can be in South Asia starting with India, which fills us with joy. I am sure the Premier Handball League will help in achieving that goal.”

She added, “The International Handball Federation is looking forward to Handball Association India for a good performance by Indian Men’s and Women’s teams in the Asian games later this year, which will further help showcase the potential of the sport in the nation.”

Anandeshwar Pandey, spoke on the same as he said, “India has been acknowledged as the next hotbed of Handball, especially in Asia. We are delighted that the report and roadmap we presented was met with such positive Responses by the International governing bodies of Handball present here today.”

“We are glad the concept of the Premier Handball League was recognized as a much-needed step that will provide a structural push to Handball in India and in-turn Asia. Now with the complete Backing of the IHF and AHF I am sure the introductory season of the league will be a Massive success at promoting the sport and attracting prospective life-long fans to the Stadiums to take in the high-octane action first-hand.”, he added. (VERY)