Nathaniel Hackett explains Bizarre final drive, field goal attempt that cost the Broncos a win vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Broncos country — Let’s decide (to kick a field goal).

The debut of the 2022 “Monday Night Football” Slate was certainly one to remember: Geno Smith outplayed Russell Wilson, Wilson received a chorus of boos in his return to Seattle and Jamal Adams took a near-interception off the facemask (and then got hurt ).

But the entire game boiled down to a final drive by the Broncos: Down 17-16 on their own 22-yard line with 4:02 left on the clock and all three Timeouts in their pocket, the Broncos took their time getting up the field . After all, four-minute offenses are a thing, but the Broncos didn’t seem to have any urgency to want to get deep in Seahawks territory.

Instead, Denver marched trudged up the field, and that’s when things got weird:

The Broncos crossed into Seahawks territory, setting up a fourth-and-5 with the clock ticking and, still, all three Timeouts left in their pocket. Rather than stop the clock with around a minute left, Hackett and the Broncos let the play clock tick down, called a timeout with 20 seconds left. They opted to lean on kicker Brandon McManus to kick a 64-yard field goal. (Spoiler alert: It missed, and the Seahawks won.)

The decision to settle for a field goal in that spot seems like a broken strategy at best, considering the Broncos just entrusted Wilson with $165 million in guaranteed money.

Following the game, Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett explained that there was no intention for Wilson to run a play on fourth down, with the team already deciding to kick a field goal in that spot, from 64 yards out:

Nathaniel Hackett is squandering 3 consecutive goal-to-go situations. #9sports pic.twitter.com/t9kzZKUcJ9 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 13, 2022

Well, sir, he (Russell Wilson) knew where we had to get (to kick the field goal). I thought Javonte (Williams) made an amazing — why, I was expecting to have to go for it on that down and distance. I thought Javonte made an incredible play to put us into field goal range, the mark that we were looking for.

So, to summarize:

The Broncos had all three Timeouts but opted not to challenge the middle of the field while driving;

They played for the field goal, rather than the touchdown;

Williams’ solid third-down play that put the Broncos in the field-goal range they wanted, and they were satisfied with kicking the ball from that distance, rather than try to inch a little bit closer and put the game in their franchise passer’s hands ;

Hackett would have gone for it if the fourth-down distance was longer and didn’t put the team in field-goal range.

Adding to the intrigue of Hackett’s decision is McManus’ resume from beyond 60: The kicker’s career high is 61 yards, but is just 1-of-8 from beyond the 60-yard mark, and has missed six kicks from 60 in a row. The kick had plenty of leg, and sailed just left of the upright with 15 seconds left in the game.

For what it’s worth, former Broncos passer Peyton Manning made it abundantly clear he was expecting a timeout with the clock ticking down in that spot during tonight’s debut of “Manningcast”:

Peyton was trying his HARDEST to call a TO for the Broncos 😬 pic.twitter.com/eZxNQdWpPH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2022

One game won’t decide a season or a career, but Hackett may want to think twice about the way he managed the game, clock and situation if something similar arises in the future.