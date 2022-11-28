Nathaniel Hackett coaching the 2nd-worst team in the NFL

After the Denver Broncos lost again on Sunday and fell to 3-8, many fans and pundits repeated the same question on Twitter.

Are the Broncos the worst team in the NFL?

The only thing preventing from the Broncos Outright claiming that status is the fact that the Houston Texans are 1-9-1, and Denver beat Houston earlier this year.

One could make a strong argument that the Broncos are the second-worst team in the league, though, and that obviously reflects poorly on Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett has appeared to be in over his head all season, but the team’s ownership group might be waiting until after the season ends before making a Coach change. If Denver does fire Hackett during the season, the team would need to turn to an interim coach to finish out the year.

Former Broncos defensive lineman Alfred Williams tweeted Sunday that Hackett should be fired, and he suggested senior defensive assistant Dom Capers as a potential candidate to serve as interim coach.

Capers is by far the most experienced coach on Denver’s staff, so he would be a logical choice, but there’s been no indication so far that the Broncos’ ownership group plans to make an in-season change.

So fans in Denver will continue counting down the days until Black Monday, when the Broncos will surely have to make a move.

