Nathan Redmond: ‘I’d not been happy in football for ages – I am at Besiktas’

It is 8.15pm in Istanbul and Nathan Redmond cuts a relaxed figure in the city he now calls home.

It is two months since he ended a six-year stay at Southampton by signing a 12-month contract with Turkish club Besiktas and he does not regret it for a second. “I’m very happy,” he says, over Zoom. “And I’ve not been happy in a football environment for a long time.”

Redmond knew his time at Southampton was up but there was no guarantee that he would be able to secure an escape.

Moves to Bournemouth, Brighton, Everton, Nottingham Forest, France’s Nice, Olympiacos of Greece and Clubs in Italy and Spain were discussed, and Redmond spent the last few days of the transfer window with half-packed bags by his front door, and locked in seemingly Endless conversations with his representatives, asking if he should get driving and, if so, where he should head.

When the English window closed, Turkey — whose deadline was a week later than most European countries — became pretty much his only option. But even when an 11th-hour offer arrived from Besiktas, there were doubts.

Would his partner, Blaise, and their two children want to make the move with him? “It’s quite common in football — a lot of partners don’t want to jump ship and move their lives around, so nine times out of 10, a move doesn’t go ahead,” Redmond reflects. “I’ve seen that a lot. Thankfully, my partner has been wicked.”

Dele Alli had already joined Besiktas on loan from Everton and Redmond sought his fellow Englishman’s views on the facilities, people, supporters and club overall. Dele felt he had arrived somewhere he could make a fresh start. Redmond fancied a bit of the same.

“I stumbled over pre-season and then I was getting the picture I wasn’t going to be in Southampton’s plans. I think I’d already had that picture painted to me before the end of last season,” Redmond says.

“Moving to Turkey, it was always in the back of my mind what people were going to think. ‘Is he going to just go and enjoy some lifestyle stuff?’. I’ve been in the Premier League for a long time, so did I have enough personal motivation?

“But when you see the team we have, I’m not sure that’s the case. I thought if I came here wanting to do well and play games, and enjoy the experience, I had nothing to lose.

“It was probably better than staying at Southampton, playing minimal minutes — if any. People could have thought I was just taking my money and not doing anything, and that’s never been in my thought process.”



Dele Alli is one of Nathan Redmond’s new team-mates at Besiktas (Photo: Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images)

Dele is the most high-profile Premier League alumnus at Besiktas, but he is far from alone. West Ham loanee Arthur Masuaku, former Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss, ex-Tottenham Wingers Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Gedson Fernandes, Everton old boy Cenk Tosun and Wout Weghorst, on loan from Burnley following their relegation to the Championship, are all now Redmond’s team- mates.

The heavy Premier League influence owed much to former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael being appointed as manager in March.

Besiktas are fifth in the Super Lig after 13 games — no disaster, given they would now be second, a point behind leaders Fenerbahce, if they had won on Saturday away to Galatasaray. Instead, it was a 2-1 defeat. But such is the way of things in Istanbul, Ismael and his staff (including assistants Dean Whitehead and Adam Murray, as well as sports science and analysis personnel brought over from England) were sacked 10 days ago following a run of one win in six matches .

“We were playing OK but not as well as we should have been,” says Redmond — speaking before yesterday’s match, in which he played the final half-hour off the bench. “Sometimes things don’t come together at the right time, but I’ll forever be grateful to those guys for Integrating me into the Squad and bringing me here.”



Nathan Redmond has taken to life in Turkey with Besiktas (Photo: Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish football has, inevitably, been something of a culture shock after those six years in the relative Serenity of Southampton.

“There is so much passion,” he says. “Games are at 8pm and if you go into Istanbul at noon, the fans are partying. My mum came for less than 36 hours with my agent for the Fenerbahce game (in early October), and they got caught in the Rampage from about 1pm — in a good way!

“I’ve never played for a club with as much atmosphere at home games. I was saying to Masuaku after we played Fenerbahce that it reminded me of a pressure game in late April, where one moment can decide so much.

“I’ve played in a few away games here and it’s not like going to Brighton away on a Sunday afternoon with Southampton. Nice day. Nice stadium. Packed. Lovely football from both sides. Here, it’s like Friday night football every weekend. The standard is a little different but the game savvy, the challenges and play acting, it’s all up 10-fold on the Premier League. It’s good fun, man.

“It’s just more connected than England, where it’s maybe lost its touch a bit. That could be for many reasons: money, the drive to succeed, Clubs wanting to be as high-performing as possible.”

Time for enjoying Istanbul has been limited beyond football matters, settling into a new home and taking his children to soft play. But Redmond’s ease with his new surroundings is clear.

“I’ve been to IKEA more times than the training ground probably, but Istanbul is a city full of love. It doesn’t feel like it sleeps. You get noticed everywhere you go, but people are really respectful. They’re really appreciative when players come here to play and give their all to their team.”

So, what happened at Southampton?

Redmond sighs.

There were some notable Highs at St Mary’s, not least being the club’s top league scorer in 2016-17, when Southampton finished eighth and also reached the League Cup final under Claude Puel, but the following season involved two managerial changes and a late Rally to open relegation. Then came the December 2018 appointment of current manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, which is when things got complicated.

“It was probably a year overdue, we were moving on, but I always tried my best for the club. There are some fantastic people there,” Redmond says. “But the morals and values ​​I signed for, the longer I was there, the more I saw them slip away.

“One was the style of play. I always appreciated my time with Ralph, because he saved us from something very bad. The next season we finished 11th, but after that, we were just in a long, transitional phase. I don’t think we knew where he wanted to go.

“Once Virgil van Dijk and Dusan Tadic left, there was a new wave with Ryan Bertrand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jannik Vestergaard, Danny Ings. I saw them all walk out of the door when I thought we would have some ambition to hold onto them and go again.

“As I was getting older, my role was changing. Younger players tended to gravitate towards me and I always wanted to steer them right. But I sensed from being there a little bit too long, maybe, that Southampton just wanted a change. Thankfully I had the same mindset.”

There were changes to Redmond’s role on the pitch, too. He had a willingness to learn and adapt, which was taken to a new level with Hassenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation and the RB Leipzig framework.

“Everything was all inside stuff,” says Redmond. “I played left 10, right 10, right striker, left striker. There were times when I would come off after games and think, ‘Did I actually do anything?’. I just felt like I’d run for 90 minutes and pressed.

“We gave our all to the press but never really got much back in terms of attacking output. We really mastered it in that 4-2-2-2 but once it didn’t work — we went to Burnley a few times, they figured it out and just kicked it long — we became a bit unsettled and unbalanced in games.

“We got figured out, and that’s where frustrations set in between players, fans and staff. We stagnated. We didn’t progress on the little things like attacking play, midfield build-up and midfield press. I’m just not sure we attacked it as much as we could have.”

Such dialogue seems a useful insight into the occasionally forthright conversations Redmond was having with Hasenhuttl at the time.

“No matter how we approached certain situations, we always did it with respect,” Redmond says. “I don’t think there was a discussion or argument where the next day we didn’t shake hands or say good morning.

“It was a cultural difference at the beginning. He was probably thinking, ‘There is this 24-year-old lad from England who has a lot to say, but somehow he’s played so many games. Are you sure he’s not 34?’.



Redmond had an occasionally fractious relationship with manager Hasenhuttl (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

“We did Clash here and there, whether on the training field or in meetings, at half-time or after games. But while I was at Southampton I found myself growing into this speaker for the dressing room — not being afraid to say what a few boys wanted to say but couldn’t. If I didn’t say these things, we’d probably just go back to the drawing board silently.

“At the best of times our relationship was very good, and at the worst of times it wasn’t great. But that could go for anything in life. The day before I left for Besiktas, I went to the training ground to say goodbye to everyone and we shook hands. He wished me all the best as I did to him, and we had a good five, 10-minute chat, just talking about things.”

That his children are yet to reach school age also provided Redmond and his partner with a feeling of freedom to move aboard — if not now, when? — but it does beg the question of what will come next.

“I’m still only 28, crazy as it seems. I’m still hungry to learn, eager to play and I feel as fit as ever. If I can get back to the Premier League, then great. But I don’t have a crystal ball. I didn’t think I would be sitting here at one of the biggest clubs in Turkey, talking to you now. I’m just going to enjoy the experience.

“Agreements between clubs always play a part in a transfer saga, and one of those elements won’t be involved next summer. It will just be me, my family, my team (of advisors), and Whoever we end up talking to.”

For now, there are big ambitions to fulfill at Besiktas — not least regaining the Turkish title after finishing sixth as Defending Champions last season.

“I came to grips with that aim very quickly,” Redmond adds. “Whether that’s hearing the fans sing it, posting something on social media, or deleting 100 messages in my inboxes and then getting another 100 in the next two hours. I get the message and I’m on board with that.

“I’d really love to achieve something for Besiktas.”

