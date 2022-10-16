Nate Robinson: Longtime NBA Guard Reveals Health Battle

Nate Robinson, who played 11 NBA seasons with the Knicks, Celtics, Thunder, Warriors, Bulls, Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans, made a statement Saturday Revealing that he’s battling kidney failure.

The 38-year-old former point guard said he’s privately been dealing with issues related to renal failure for the past four years and hopes to be a vocal inspiration to others suffering from the same illness.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause—our health,” Robinson wrote.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button