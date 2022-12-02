Nate Oats Offers Injury Updates for Alabama Basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball Coach Nate Oats gave injury updates on several key players on Monday during his press conference ahead of South Dakota State.

During his opening statement, Oats updated the injury status of forward Noah Clowney, guard Dom Welch and forward Darius Miles. Oats started with Clowney, who left the game against North Carolina early with a lower-body contusion.

“On the injury front, Clowney’s practiced a little bit today,” Oats said. “We’ll see how he feels after it tomorrow. He had a pretty bad contusion back there that’s taken a while. I mean, he had tingling down his leg for most of that North Carolina game and definitely couldn’t play in that game. We’ve kind of held him out this week — most of the week — trying to get him to see if he can go. He’ll be a game-time decision.

