Nate McMillan’s resignation report Revealed

Atlanta Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan has reportedly “strongly considered” resigning from his post amid the team’s struggles and his alleged beef with superstar guard Trae Young.

McMillan is expected to stay with the team and finish the season, although his future beyond this campaign remains uncertain. According to sources, the Hawks want him to stay and they have had “positive conversations” with him about the direction of the franchise this season last week, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Hawks have largely struggled this 2022-23, earning a 17-18 record through 35 games of the season. However, the biggest issue that puts a question mark on McMillan’s future with the team is his recent disconnect with Young. To recall, the two allegedly had a mini-blow up early this December culminating in McMillan sitting out Young against the Denver Nuggets.

Nate McMillan has since played down the issue, noting that it’s a private matter that has been addressed. They also emphasized that “things are gonna happen during the course of a season,” but that doesn’t mean they can’t fix such stuff. The Hawks Coach then denied the reports that he issued Trae Young an ultimatum to play or not show up at all against Denver, highlighting it’s just “false” and that he’d never say something like that to a player.

For what it’s worth, though, McMillan did hint at his problem communicating with the team in a media session last week, fueling more talks about his potential beef with Young and future with the team.

“I’m coaching in a different generation of players that I played with and really kind of coached. It’s different the way you communicate, the way the game is played and how they see the game,” McMillan said, via The Athletic. “They see the game differently than when I played it and when I started coaching.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to McMillan this season and beyond, but things are surely not looking good for the Hawks franchise.