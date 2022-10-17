Natchitoches Central volleyball earns District Championship

BethAnne Methvin

After a clean sweep against West Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Natchitoches Central officially claimed the title of Division 1 District 2 District Champions. With Ruston High School out of their way two weeks prior, the Chiefs were confident they could snag the title this year.

The five set battle with the Bearcats was the fiercest competition from their district this year, with Alexandria High School, Pineville High School and West Monroe High School not managing to take even a set from the Chiefs.

Monday’s game saw set scores 25-10, 25-5 and 25-12. Stat leaders include middle blocker Lora Cole leading in kills, setter Addison Teddlie leading in aces and outside hitter Bailey Newlee leading in digs.

As district runners-up last year, the Chiefs were determined to go one step further this year and now have their sights set on the playoffs! The Chiefs are currently ranked 12 for Louisiana Division 1 volleyball, and hope to maintain their top 15 status and guarantee themselves a home-playoff game.

The Chiefs celebrated with their student section with confetti poppers and hugs.

The Chiefs will host a home tournament this weekend, facing talented southern teams such as University Lab High School and Iowa High School. See the Chiefs in action at home Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 11 am and 2 pm



