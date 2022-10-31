Natalie Gray Foundation raises thousands with Charity golf outing

Earlier this month, on Oct. 18, the Natalie Gray Foundation held their 2nd Annual Golf Outing at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, to raise money for children and families affected by brain tumors.

In 2021, at only 14 years old, Natalie Gray was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, leading to multiple brain surgeries. Luckily, Gray was able to return home, but her journey to recovery was just beginning.

According to the foundation’s website, from the very beginning of the diagnosis, Gray was determined to use her experiences to help others struggling with pediatric brain tumors and the Natalie Gray Foundation was born.

Just a couple months after her diagnosis, the foundation put together its first golf outing, raising over $50,000. After the success of the first event, they went back for round two, raising even more during this year’s outing.

“We’re gonna raise more money than we raised last year, probably by about a third,” Chief Board Chair Member Chris Marston said.

Going into more detail about the planning of the event, Marston said, “the biggest part is getting businesses and individuals to donate.”

Companies have the opportunity to sponsor holes and donate items to the silent auction that opens a few days before the event and closes after the tournament, Marston said. There were many different items up for auction, ranging from trips to Mexico and Ohio State memorabilia to smaller objects, like gift baskets.

While most responsibilities land in Marston’s hands, he said it is a team effort to pull events like these off.

“I work hand in hand with the rest of the board, it’s not just me by any stretch,” he said.

One of those fellow board members, Brian Smith, the vice chair and a neighbor of Gray’s, was personally asked by Gray to be on the board.

“When she was diagnosed, … she asked me if I would sit on the board of directors,” Smith said. “How do you say no to that? It was quite humbling.”

Smith said he’s happy to be involved for Gray and proudly said this year’s golf outing was the foundation’s biggest turnout yet.

“The amount of charitable giving from families and corporations was just remarkable,” he said.

All the support for Gray’s cause led the foundation to commit $250,000 over the next five years to Connect Consortium, a collective network of Pediatric cancer centers, on September 20 of this year.

“Seeing Natalie as many times as I can and her smile and her passion for this, that’s 100% the Greatest Joy I get from serving on this board,” said Smith.

As far as what’s next for the Natalie Gray Foundation, Marston says they have another fundraiser coming up soon in the first month of next year, at a local high school during their basketball game.

For more information on The Natalie Gray Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors or to make a donation, visit https://nataliegrayfoundation.org/

