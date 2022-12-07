Nasir Cook ’25 works to bridge the divide between law enforcement and youth in Nashville

For defensive backs, the goal is to take the ball away. But for sophomore cornerback Nasir Cook, giving back is even more important.

This past summer, Cook founded the Nashville Youth Initiative (NYI), a non-profit organization that aims to bridge the divide between law enforcement and local youth through physical and academic activities. NYI was something Cook had sought to create since he was a high school student at Montgomery Bell Academy (MBA), an all-boys private school in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

At MBA, they won multiple regional championships in both track and football, while also excelling in the classroom and winning academic awards. Despite the Reputation he had built for himself, Cook said he understood that his Achievements did not make him immune to the racism many Black people face in his Hometown and across the United States.

“My dad used to work for The Tennessean. He would work late nights throwing papers to houses in rich communities, and he would always get pulled over. They would tell me stories about it,” Cook told The Daily Princetonian.

“I remember him telling me, one time he was working and a police officer pulled him over and was giving [my dad] a hard time,” Cook added. “But then [the officer] saw his MBA baseball hat. My dad said his facial expression changed; the whole interaction changed.”

Witnessing his father’s struggle with discrimination at the hands of law enforcement and with the Nation continuing to grapple with issues of police violence, Cook said he felt empowered to make a change. Inspired by the Police Athletic League (PAL) programs in New York City, Cook applied for the John C. Bogle Fellowship for Civic service during his first year at Princeton. The fellowship, which aims to fund the passion projects of students at Princeton, was Cook’s gateway to change.

“I came across the John C. Bogle Fellowship for Civic service, and I saw where you could pretty much partner with a community partner wherever in the United States,” he explained. “I thought it would be a great way to implement something me and my dad were talking about, which is what eventually became the National Youth Initiative.”

Armed with a stipend of $600 a week, Cook pitched his idea to Tony Wilkes, the chief of corrections at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Nashville and John Drake, the chief of police for the broader Metro Nashville Police Department. With both officers on board, Cook advertised the program through social media and flyers around his community. Wilkes and Drake publicized NYI to law enforcement, and Cook contacted his former Athletic director at MBA, who offered the school’s facilities for the program.



Cook instructs some of the local youth. Courtesy of Nasir Cook.

With most everything set in place, Cook was finally ready to start the project he and his father had dreamed of for years.

The program took place every Tuesday and Friday throughout July and August. A typical NYI day saw law enforcement officers and students engaging with each other through sports, then in the classroom through public speaking workshops. On Tuesdays, Cook gave the participants three separate prompts and asked them to write a speech on those topics in preparation for Friday, where they would present their work.



Cook’s program took place during July and August of 2022. Courtesy of Nasir Cook.

After each workshop, Cook concluded the day with team-building exercises. Officers actively participated in every activity, building relationships with the students. Cook said he witnessed the positive impact NYI had on both officers and students.

Physical activity is also an integral part of NYI. The groups played a number of sports together, including basketball, baseball, football, and kickball. Despite the clear athletics focus of his program, the Princeton defensive back did not feel the same love for sports when he was the age of many of the children in the program. With his natural talent and parents’ encouragement, however, he developed an interest in athletics.

“Actually, the crazy thing is, I didn’t want to play football at first. When I was five years old, I remember my dad telling me to go play, you know, try out and everything. And I just didn’t like it,” Cook recalled.



The children and police officers played a number of sports together, including kickball. Courtesy of Nasir Cook.

“Fast forward to when I was six or seven years old. My dad was coaching the team [I was on], and my mom was out there watching me practice, too,” he said. “I was out there just running around, and my mom was like, ‘yeah, you’re playing football.’ I remember crying and everything.”

It took Cook a while to find his ideal position, with stints at running back and wide receiver in high school. During his sophomore year, he made the switch to defensive back. A year later, Cook had taken control of a starting defensive back spot, racking up 39 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and seven deflected passes en route to a state championship run. His impressive junior year performance had earned him recruitment offers from Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Tulane, and Navy.

When the time finally came for him to choose a home for the next four years, Cook saw no better fit than Princeton.

“I love the campus. I love the stadium. And most important[ly]the coaches were great. [I] talked to some of the guys who were already here. The recruiting class that we were building was good, too,” Cook said.

“It just seemed like an all-around great fit. I mean, when I walked on campus and everything, I just felt myself, I could just see myself being here,” he added. “I didn’t really feel that way about many other places. So I just thought it was the right fit for me.”

With football, classes, and NYI, managing time for Cook has been difficult. Fortunately for him, his structured routine since high school and his experiences at MBA have helped him not only transition to Princeton, but thrive even while juggling many commitments.

“I remember making that jump from seventh grade … and then going into eighth grade to MBA, it was a little bit of an adjustment for me,” he said. “Grades took a hit a little bit, trying to figure out the system and everything. But after that…everything in that ninth-grade year was good for me.”

Cook said he hopes to eventually expand the program into other states and is planning to create a winter curriculum for students. Beyond that, he is also determined to diminish police discrimination in his community by creating a diversity, equity, and inclusion program for the police department. The goal for Cook with NYI, however, was to not only improve police relations with Younger Tennesseans, but to inspire the kids in his community.

“That’s one of the coolest aspects of this whole thing — trying to give back to the community and just seeing how to provide a great example for them, showing them that it is possible to make it to the Ivy League,” he said.

At Princeton, Cook plans on concentrating in Anthropology on the law, politics, and Economics track, while also earning a certificate in entrepreneurship and African American studies. Although he is unsure what his future beyond Princeton may hold, he hopes to continue to uplift his family and community.

“I just want [my family] to be proud of me. I’m representing my family, and [I] pretty much represent our last name,” he said. “[I’m] just trying to make a good lasting impression on people.”

