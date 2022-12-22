Nashville’s college basketball rivalries persevere through changes

The six NCAA Division I college basketball programs located in the greater Nashville area have done some Bouncing from one conference to another in recent seasons, resulting in a real hoops headscratcher.

The teams − Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee State, Belmont, Lipscomb and Austin Peay − located within 80 miles of each other now represent five different conferences.

As conference play in the 2022-23 season is set to take over and teams go their separate ways, coaches say the new dynamic works in their favor, for the most part, but also has its drawbacks as they figure out how to keep each other on the schedule.

It just makes sense

Half of the 12 Division I basketball teams in the state are located in Middle Tennessee.

Belmont’s move this season from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley, however, brought an additional conference into the mix. After five decades in the OVC, this is also the debut season for Austin Peay in the ASUN, where it joins Lipscomb. That leaves Tennessee State as the last local team in the OVC. Vanderbilt is in the SEC, while MTSU has been in Conference USA since 2013.

