Nashville Soccer Club to Host the First Match in Major League Soccer’s 2023 Opening Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 20, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that it will kick off the 2023 Major League Soccer season hosting New York City FC as the first match of the MLS Is Back weekend on a nationally televised on FOX and Fox Deportes at 3:30 pm CT on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

In addition to the opening match, Nashville SC will host thrilling matchups throughout the season at GEODIS Park, including a couple of Stellar interconference weekend contests against the 2022 MLS Cup Champions LAFC on April 22 and Defending Concacaf Champions League Champions Seattle Sounders FC on Sept. 30.

After a season in the Western Conference, Nashville SC returns to the East, and will host 10 Eastern Conference teams in their first-ever trip to GEODIS Park this season. The Boys in Gold will also host southern Rival Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 29 in a nationally televised contest on FOX and Fox Deportes at 12:30 pm CT at GEODIS Park. The fixture marks the second of four nationally televised matchups for the Boys in Gold, all set to be played in Music City. Nashville will also host the Columbus Crew on May 28 and Orlando City SC on Oct. 4 is FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Rivalry Week Returns to MLS this season in a packed slate of matches across the week of May 13 through the 20th, in which the Boys in Gold will visit Charlotte FC for the second time in club history at Bank of America Stadium on May 20 at 6:30 pm CT. The Boys in Gold will also host the newest MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC at GEODIS Park on June 17.

In a Monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX Clubs will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament. Leagues Cup 2023 will make history as the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top-flight leagues. The MLS regular season will pause following the July 15 games for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20.

Nashville SC has proven itself to be among the elite of expansion sides, reaching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of its first three seasons. Nashville is just one of four teams in the modern expansion era to clinch a playoff berth consecutively in their first three seasons.

Last month, MLS Unveiled a historic broadcast agreement with Apple to introduce an unprecedented subscription service called MLS Season Pass that features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts.

Starting February 1, Nashville SC Season Ticket members will have access to their MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password. Other fans can subscribe for the price of $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

Fans can visit apple.co/MySportsMLS on iPhone or iPad to be directed right to the Apple TV app and follow their favorite Major League Soccer Clubs and get alerts before upcoming matches, follow scores in real time, and more. My Sports also makes it easy to get personalized, real-time sports coverage from Apple News. Fans can stay up to speed with the best stories from top publications and get live scores, schedules, standings, and highlights.

After selling out at 23,000 season tickets in 2022, Nashville SC has reopened memberships due to overwhelming demand. Season ticket memberships are available here, starting at just $22 per match, and benefits include savings on single match pricing, flexible payment plans, a 10% discount on merchandise, mobile ticket management and full access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with a 2023 ticket package, among others. Current STMs will receive an email with the 2023 schedule and information on the single match tickets presale beginning Tomorrow morning, Dec. 21, from 9 – 11:30 a.m. CT. The public on-sale will begin at 12 pm CT.

Nashville SC has limited single match ticket inventory available for all 2023 matches during tomorrow’s presale and public on-sale. Group tickets deposits are currently available now and will officially go on sale the week of Jan. 16, 2023. To put down a deposit for 2023 group tickets, click here.