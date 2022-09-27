Nashville Soccer Club to Host Official Fan Appreciation Night During Last Home Match of 2022 Regular Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sep. 26, 2022)– Nashville Soccer Club today announced it will host its official Fan Appreciation Night at GEODIS Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, as the Boys in Gold finish out their 2022 MLS regular season home schedule by taking on Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The event will highlight the club’s dedicated fanbase for their enthusiastic support of Nashville SC, feature family-friendly activities and showcase select fans’ Talent as the pre-match and Halftime entertainment.

Leading up to and during the evening of Oct. 2, Nashville SC will participate in the following activations:

Second Annual Nashville SC Riff Off:

Prior to Fan Appreciation Night, Nashville SC Hosted the Second Annual NSC Riff Off, a head-to-head, bracket-style competition among fans of the club who were chosen to perform an original, 30-second guitar riff in front of a panel of Judges at the GEODIS WeHo Club. The Riff Off champion, Bill Worrell, will perform the pre-match guitar riff right before kickoff.

On Sunday only, Nashville SC will offer two special beer options at a reduced price in the North, South and East concourses. Select 12 oz drafts will be available for $6 and select 20 oz drafts for $10. Fans can visit the Heineken Bar (North Concourse); HIVE Bar, Lo Siento Bar and Cumberland Crafts (East Concourse); and Refrescos Bar and HIVE Bar (South Concourse) for the drink specials.

CrowdSync LED Wristband Display:

Upon arrival at their seats, fans will receive a CrowdSync LED wristband to wear throughout the match. The wristbands are weather resistant and hypoallergenic and feature four high intensity RGB LED fixtures. The Nashville SC control room will activate the wristbands during the pre-match activities and throughout the match to electrify the stadium atmosphere for the players and fans.

Chosen from online fan submissions, Nashville SC will feature a variety of Musicians and artists for the pre-match and Halftime entertainment, including The Decades (Opening Act), Nathan Ramirez, also known as Virtues (Gate C), Sarah Somebody (Gate E ), The Band Pacific (GEODIS WeHo Club Pre-Match), Lana Scott (GEODIS WeHo Club Halftime) Kate Guidry (National Anthem), Bill Worrell (Guitar Riff) and Aaron Farquhar (Main Stage Halftime).

The Fan Zone outside the north Concourse will also feature a variety of family-friendly activities for fans who arrive before the Gates open, including an inflatable kick wall, video games and yard games, among others.

Supporter Groups On-Field Representation:

Members of each Supporters Group who are part of The Backline will carry their respective flag on the pitch alongside the GEODIS Community Flag before kickoff. Supporters Groups being represented include The Assembly, The Roadies, Eastern Front, Music City Heaters, La Brigada de Oro and The Mixtape 615.

Man of the Match Player Presentation:

The Oct. 2 Man of the Match, who is voted on by fans through an online poll towards the end of each match, will be presented the MOTM custom NSC vinyl by a fan of the club.