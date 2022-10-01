Nashville Soccer Club Partners with Brian Wooden, ROOTED is the First-Ever Streetwear Apparel Collaboration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 30, 2022)– Nashville Soccer Club today announced it is collaborating with local, multidisciplinary artist Brian Wooden as well as Nashville-based apparel and footwear destination ROOTED on its first-ever streetwear apparel collection. Products in the streetwear collection will be available exclusively at GEODIS Park starting on Sunday, Oct. 2, in store at ROOTED on Saturday, Oct. 8, and online on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Brian Wooden also created a new Nashville SC-themed mural on the side of super fan Soccer Moses’ (also known as Stephen Mason) and Matthew Odmark’s building The Handsomizer™ at 2301 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204.

“From our inception, we have been very intentional in our efforts to connect, grow and strengthen our ties with the Nashville arts community,” said Teresa Tatlonghari, VP of Marketing with Nashville SC. “In partnership with Brian Wooden and ROOTED, Nashville SC’s first streetwear collection is a direct representation of the creativity and the spirit of Collaboration that result from those Meaningful relationships, and an opportunity for our fanbase to simultaneously support the club and local artists.”

The collection’s design concept embodies the mission and core values ​​of Nashville SC. A free-spirited artist who loves to paint, play music and skate, Brian Wooden was inspired by the oxymoronic idea of ​​taking “play” seriously, creating a collection of clothing that was designed by playing and meant to be played in—on the field and in the street.

“This was a dream collaboration for me,” said Multidisciplinary artist Brian Wooden. “The support and creative freedom I was given allowed for the collection to come to life in a very genuine way.”

The colorways and motifs Featured in the apparel designs pay Homage to many of the murals Wooden has created as an artist as well as the culture of Nashville SC and Music City itself. All the collection pieces were custom dyed to accurately represent the true pantone colorways of the club, and the prints were custom designed by Wooden himself to embody his artistic style and the spirit of Nashville SC.

The eight-piece collection consists of a unisex Hoodie with a ribbed collar and cuffs, printed graphics, patch branding and kangaroo pocket; Women’s crop hoodie with patch branding and a drawstring hood; unisex long-sleeve rugby shirt with ribbed cuffs, three-button Hidden closure and patch branding; long-sleeve tee with a ribbed collar and cuffs and printed graphics; shorts with two slit pockets, all-over print, patch branding, a Hidden drawstring and five-inch inseam; white hat with a strap back, patch branding and curved brim; scarf; a gold-plated brass pin; and a skateboard deck with all-over print. To see more about the collection, click here.

Fans who are interested in purchasing pieces from the streetwear collection can do so at GEODIS Park during the team’s final home match of the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 2, in store at ROOTED (62 Hermitage Ave., Nashville, TN 37210) from 3 – 7 pm CT on Saturday, Oct. 8, and online starting at 12 pm CT on Sunday, Oct. 9, at www.nashvillescmobileshop.com, www.brianwooden.co or www.stay-rooted.com.