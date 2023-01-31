Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season

Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.

When asked for a quote about the launch of his Band, Tempo said, “Awhoooooooooooooo!” which translates to, “I’m excited to launch my long-anticipated Kids Club for the 2023 season, and I’m stoked to welcome new members into my Band. This is a unique way for families to show their support of Nashville SC and to take part in exclusive experiences they won’t get anywhere else.”

Membership to Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club costs $45 per child and includes the following:

Tempo the Coyote’s Band road case metal lunch box

Custom Nashville SC inflatable guitar

Tempo the Coyote enamel pin

Tempo the Coyote pencil pouch

Tempo the Coyote’s Band custom Lanyard and VIP backstage pass

Kids Club Water Bottle

Seven (7) collectible Stickers (to be earned throughout the 2023 calendar year)

50% off one (1) Tempo the Coyote appearance (one-time voucher)

Exclusive pre-match photo opportunity with Tempo the Coyote each 2023 regular season match

Access to exclusive Tempo the Coyote’s Band events throughout the year

Free “Name in Lights” inclusion at a Nashville SC home match near your birthday date

The Backstage Pass will serve as the entry ticket for all Tempo the Coyote’s Band events including the pre-match photo. This pass does not grant access to premium or back-of-house areas inside GEODIS Park. Backstage Passes still require a match ticket for entry into the stadium.

Young Nashville SC fans can become a Tempo the Coyote’s Band member at any point throughout the year as long as membership remains available. A limited number of memberships are available each year, so signing up for membership early better guarantees a spot in Tempo the Coyote’s Band.

Memberships for the 2023 calendar year are season-long and will expire on Dec. 1, 2023.

Additionally, families can now purchase a season ticket membership bundle in the Family Section that includes two 2023 season tickets and a membership to Tempo the Coyote’s Band. To purchase a Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club bundle, visit www.nashvillesc.com/fans/tempothecoyote/kidsclub.

To learn more about Tempo the Coyote’s Band and purchase a membership, click here. Follow Tempo the Coyote’s Adventures while on tour on Instagram,