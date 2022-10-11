Nashville Soccer Club is heading for the Playoffs

When Nashville Soccer Club lead owner John Ingram pushed to bring a Major League Soccer franchise here, he could hardly have scripted a better first act.

Between the lines: Nashville SC is one of just five MLS Franchises to qualify for the Playoffs in each of its first three seasons.

Zoom in: With Hany Mukhtar, the SC has a bona fide superstar.

Regarded as a leading candidate for the MLS’s most valuable player award, Mukhtar notched a league high of 23 goals during the regular season.

He was presented with the 2022 MLS Golden Boot — a league first for a German player.

The other side: Fueled by the community’s embrace of Geodis Park, the SC’s business operation has kept pace with the on-field success. The $335-million stadium has drawn excellent attendance and generated a waiting list for fans to buy season tickets.

By the numbers: The SC has averaged 28,061 fans per game at the 30,000-seat Geodis Park.

The club boasts 23,000 season ticket holders, which is third-best in the league behind Atlanta and Seattle, according to an SC spokesperson.

The debut season at Geodis Park led to a sellout of season tickets and a sellout of premium seat tickets, the club says.

Next up: The MLS Playoffs begin Saturday. The SC will take on the LA Galaxy in the first round.