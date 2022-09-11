Nashville Soccer Club Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five with 1-1 Draw Against LA Galaxy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 10, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club earned its fifth consecutive result on Saturday afternoon at GEODIS Park with a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy in front of a crowd of 28,753. Landon Donovan MLS MVP front-runner Hany Mukhtar scored for Nashville with a penalty in the 29th minute, while Goalkeeper Joe Willis stopped Javier “Chicharito” Hernández from converting a penalty kick.

Hany Mukhtar Is The MVP: In his first match since being named the MLS Player of the Month for August, MVP Darling Hany Mukhtar added to his goal tally by slotting home his 22nd goal of the season after converting a penalty. Mukhtar remains the Golden Boot leader in MLS leading the league in goal contributions with 32. Mukhtar has been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (69 of 128) and is the all-time leader in club history in goals (42) and assists (27).

Joe Had A Day: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded a new season-high in saves with seven, tying a career-high that he has set in seven previous times. Willis made a Sensational penalty save on “Chicharito” in the second half of play.

The Streak Continues: Nashville SC has now extended the club’s unbeaten streak to five matches, earning a 4W-0L-1D record in that stretch. The Boys in Gold have not lost a match since Aug. 14.

Next Match: Nashville SC will play its first match away from GEODIS Park since Aug. 27 is Sept. 17 when the Boys in Gold travel to Austin FC at 8 pm CT on Saturday, Sept. 17.

NSH 29′: Hany Mukhtar converts his penalty attempt with a decisive kick in the left corner of the net

LA 90+9′: LA’s Riqui Puig converts a penalty deep into stoppage time

Nashville SC:

is now in third place in the Western Conference (12W-9L-10D; 46 pts.)

has earned results in four consecutive matches at GEODIS Park

converted his sixth penalty of the season

Ranks second in the Western Conference in shots on target (156)

has lost one match all season when allowing one goal (5W-1L-6D)

is unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match 11W-0L-7D

is 29W-4L-13D when scoring the first goal all-time

is one win shy of setting a club record for wins in a season (currently at 12)

will take on Austin FC on Sept. 17 with an opportunity to earn a season sweep

defeated Austin FC 3-0 at GEODIS Park on Sept. 3

Luke Haakenson played 19 minutes on his 25th birthday as a second half sub

Shaq Moore led the team in touches (48) and recoveries (11)

Dax McCarty:

appeared in his 436th MLS match today

is one appearance shy of tying Jeff Larentowicz for second all-time for outfield players

Hany Mukhtar:

has contributed to at least one goal in 10 straight home matches

has scored in nine of the last 10 home matches

is the team leader in goals (22) and assists (11) and leads all of MLS in combined goals and assists and goals scored (33)

has contributed to at least one goal in 16 of his last 19 MLS Appearances

led the team in chances created (3) and expected goals (1.10)

Dave Romney faced his former side and led the team in completed passes with 30

Joe Willis is one appearance shy of reaching 200 in his MLS career

Nashville SC (12W-9L-10D, 46 pts.) vs. LA Galaxy (11W-11L-7D, 40 pts.)

September 10, 2022 – GEODIS Park

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty) 29′

LA: Riqui Puig (Penalty) 99′

Discipline

LA: Séga Coulibaly (Caution) 22′

LA: Derrick Williams (Caution, handball) 27′

LA: Riqui Puig (Dissent) 28′

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Dissent) 31′

NSH: Dave Romney (Caution) 42′

LA: Raheem Edwards (Caution) 43′

NSH: Randall Leal (Caution) 45+2′

LA: Victor Vazquez (Caution) 62′

NSH: Shaq Moore (Caution) 84′

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Ejection; second yellow, handball) 90+7′

Lineups

NHS: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 71′), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 71′), Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty 58′), Sean Davis (Jack Maher 80′), CJ Sapong (Teal Bunbury 58′)

Unused Substitutes: Ethan Zubak, Eric Miller, Taylor Washington, Elliot Panicco

LA: Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams (Dejan Joveljic 78′), Sega Coulibaly, Martin Caceres (Julian Araujo 64′), Raheem Edwards (Chase Gasper 72′), Gaston Brugman, Riqui Puig, Victor Vazquez (Douglas Costa 64′), Marky Delgado , Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir 72′), Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (C)

Unused Substitutes: Sacha Kljestan, Nick DePuy, Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan Klinsmann, Chase Gasper

4th Official: Matthew Thompson