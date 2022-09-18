Nashville Soccer Club Extends Season-High Unbeaten Streak to Six with 1-1 Draw at Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 17, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club earned its sixth consecutive result on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium after Hany Mukhtar scored his league leading 23rd goal of the season with a penalty in the 56th minute Guiding Nashville to a 1-1 draw. Mukhtar has now contributed to a goal in eight consecutive matches (11 goals and three assists).

Hany Mukhtar Is The MVP: Tonight’s final match of the series between Mukhtar and Sebastián Driussi proved why the Nashville’s Attacker is the clear Landon Donovan MLS MVP of the 2022 season. With tonight’s goal, Mukhtar added a total of three goals against Austin FC in 2022 (two on Sept. 3, one tonight), while Driussi just scored one Lone goal. Mukhtar remains the Golden Boot leader in MLS with 23 tallies over Driussi’s 21, while also leading the league in goal contributions with 34 over Driussi’s 28. Mukhtar has been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (70 of 129) and is the all-time leader in club history in goals (43) and assists (27).

The Streak Continues: Nashville SC extended the club’s unbeaten streak to six matches, earning a 4W-0L-2D record in that stretch, outscoring its opponents 16-3 in this stretch. The Boys in Gold have not lost a match since Aug. 14.

Road Facts: Nashville SC has now scored in its last seven road matches, averaging close to two goals a road match in that stretch. The streak dates back to May 28, and the Boys in Gold now own a 5W-0L-4D record when scoring away from home this season.

Next Match: Nashville SC will play in its first-ever international match this upcoming week as the Boys in Gold will welcome LIGA MX side Club América to GEODIS Park at 8 pm CT on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as part of the Leagues Cup Showcase series. Tickets can be found at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

NSH 56′: Hany Mukhtar converts his penalty attempt with a decisive kick in the right corner of the net

ATX 61′: Sebastián Driussi finds himself on the receiving end of a corner on the doorstep of the goal

Nashville SC:

remains unbeaten against Austin FC all-time (2W-0L-1D)

held Austin to 1 goal in two matches this season (Austin leads the Western Conference in goals scored in 2022)

out-shot Austin 14-9; had a higher expected goals than Austin FC (1.35-0.70)

has earned four consecutive road results

is now 3W-1L-3D in its last seven road matches

has now scored in 17 consecutive MLS matches

have scored in 28 of its 32 matches this season, only LAFC (29) have scored in more matches

is unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match 12W-0L-7D; is 29W-4L-14D when scoring the first goal all-time

converted its sixth penalty of the season (six by Hany Mukhtar, one by Randall Leal)

Sean Davis led the Starting XI in passing percentage Tonight (89.3%) and leads the team this season in minutes played (2,663)

Jack Maher earned a start Tonight filling in for a suspended Walker Zimmerman

Dax McCarty appeared in his 437th MLS match tonight, tying Jeff Larentowicz for second all-time for outfield players

Hany Mukhtar:

is the team leader in goals (23) and assists (11)

has contributed to a goal in eight consecutive matches (11 goals and three assists)

has contributed to at least one goal in 17 of his last 20 MLS Appearances

led the team in shots (4) and expected goals (1.10)

Dave Romney led the team in touches with 59

Joe Willis:

made his 200th MLS appearance Tonight

has made more Appearances in the last two seasons with Nashville than any other consecutive years in his career (64 as of 9/17/22)

Nashville SC (12W-9L-11D, 46 pts.) vs. Austin FC (16W-9L-7D, 55 pts.)

September 17, 2022 – Q2 Stadium

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty) 56′

ATX: Sebastián Driussi (Moussa Djitte & Diego Fagundez) 61′

Lineups

NHS: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore; Dax McCarty (C) (Eric Miller 86′), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 70′), Sean Davis; Randall Leal (Tah Brian Anunga 86′), CJ Sapong (Teal Bunbury 80′)

Unused Substitutes: Aké Loba, Ethan Zubak, Taylor Washington, Elliot Panicco, Taylor Washington

ATX: Brad Stuver; Jhohan Romana, Ruben Gabrielsen (C) (Julio Cascante 70′), Jon Gallagher, Nick Lima; Jhojan Valencia (Dani Pereira 59′), Sebastián Driussi, Owen Wolff (Alex Ring 59′); Moussa Djitte (Maxi Urruti 87′), Ethan Finlay, Emiliano Rigoni (Diego Fagundez 59′)

Unused Substitutes: Hector Jimenez, Felipe, Zan Kolmanic, Andrew Tarbell,

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

4th Official: Ismir Pekmic