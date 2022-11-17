Nashville Soccer Club Announces Roster Status Ahead of the 2023 Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 16, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club submitted a list of the contract options that the club exercised ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

Nashville SC picked up contract options on the following players:

Nashville SC officially executed the transfer of Jacob Shaffelburg, who originally joined the club on loan from Toronto FC in August of 2022. The homegrown midfielder has now re-signed a four-year contract with the Boys in Gold with a one-year option in 2027. In exchange for the transfer, Toronto FC received $250,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in Conditional GAM.

The club also extended the contract of Captain Dax McCarty who will return to Nashville SC in 2023 for his 19th season in Major League Soccer.

Nashville SC declined the contract options on Robert Castellanos, Irakoze Donasiyano, Bryan Meredith and Will Meyer.

Eric Miller, 29 and having served nine seasons in MLS, has joined the Free Agency process. Eligible players must be at least 24 years old in the year in which the immediately preceding season concluded and have at least five MLS Service years.

Nashville SC continued to prove its status among the elite expansion sides in league history after its third MLS season. 2022 was a yet another milestone year as the club opened GEODIS Park, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada in GEODIS Park, reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, becoming just the fifth team in league history to accomplish that feat, while setting a club record with 13 wins in the season.

Nashville SC’s 2023 roster as of Nov. 15 is below:

Goalkeepers: Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco

Defenders: Josh Bauer, Ahmed Longmire, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Handwalla Bwana, Tah Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg

Forwards: Teal Bunbury, Aké Loba, Rodrigo Piñeiro, CJ Sapong, Ethan Zubak