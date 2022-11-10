Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Player List Ahead of 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that the Club has protected 12 players in advance of the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft that will take place at 6 pm CT on Friday, Nov. 11. The newest MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC may select up to five players in preparation for their Inaugural 2023 season, but only one player may be selected from any given team. The Draft will be broadcast live on St. Louis CITY SC’s YouTube and simulcast is MLSsoccer.comthe MLS App, Twitterand Twitch.

The following Nashville SC players are protected and not eligible for selection during the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft:

DEFENDERS: Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS: Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Fabrice-Jean Picault

In addition to this list, Homegrown players Handwalla Bwana, Jacob Shaffelburg, who is on loan from Toronto FC, and Ethan Zubak are also protected from selection.

The following Nashville SC players are eligible for selection by St. Louis CITY SC during the Expansion Draft:

GOALKEEPERS: Bryan Meredith, Will Meyer, Elliot Panicco

DEFENDERS: Josh Bauer, Roberto Castellanos, Ahmed Longmire, Eric Miller, Taylor Washington,

MIDFIELDERS: Tah Brian Anunga, Irakoze Donasiyano, Luke Haakenson, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl

FORWARDS: Teal Bunbury, Aké Loba, Rodrigo Piñeiro

Austin FC, Atlanta United FC, DC United, LAFC, New York City FC are exempt from the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft as their players were selected by Charlotte FC during the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

The other 23 returning MLS Clubs can protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters. Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.