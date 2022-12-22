Nashville Soccer Club Adds Defender Laurence Wyke
December 22, 2022 – Major League Soccer (MLS) – Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the club has signed Veteran defender Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Wyke began his professional career with Atlanta United FC after playing two seasons collegiately at Furman University. In his first professional season, Wyke made 29 starts over 26 appearances in the USL Championship, leading the team in tackles (67) and duels (305).
Wyke has a unique connection to Nashville SC as the defender made his MLS debut as a member of Atlanta United FC in Nashville’s Inaugural MLS match on February 29, 2020, at Nissan Stadium. He appeared as a Halftime sub.
The past two seasons, Wyke has been a mainstay for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship where the defender made a total of 66 appearances with six goals and eight assists. Wyke anchored a Rowdies backline that finished at the top of the table in the 2021 regular season.
Transaction:â€¯Nashville SC signs Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons
Laurence Wyke
Position: Defender
Height:â€¯6-1
Weight:â€¯180
Birthdate: 9/20/1996
Age: 26
Hometown: Bolton, England
Birthplace: Bolton, England
Last club: Tampa Bay Rowdies
How Acquired: Signed to a one-year contract for 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025
