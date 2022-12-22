Nashville Soccer Club Adds Defender Laurence Wyke

December 22, 2022 – Major League Soccer (MLS) – Nashville SC News Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the club has signed Veteran defender Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Wyke began his professional career with Atlanta United FC after playing two seasons collegiately at Furman University. In his first professional season, Wyke made 29 starts over 26 appearances in the USL Championship, leading the team in tackles (67) and duels (305).





Wyke has a unique connection to Nashville SC as the defender made his MLS debut as a member of Atlanta United FC in Nashville’s Inaugural MLS match on February 29, 2020, at Nissan Stadium. He appeared as a Halftime sub.

The past two seasons, Wyke has been a mainstay for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship where the defender made a total of 66 appearances with six goals and eight assists. Wyke anchored a Rowdies backline that finished at the top of the table in the 2021 regular season.

Be sure to follow Nashville SC by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com and the club’s social channels on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Transaction:â€¯Nashville SC signs Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Laurence Wyke

Position: Defender

Height:â€¯6-1

Weight:â€¯180

Birthdate: 9/20/1996

Age: 26

Hometown: Bolton, England

Birthplace: Bolton, England

Last club: Tampa Bay Rowdies

How Acquired: Signed to a one-year contract for 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board…

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

report this ad