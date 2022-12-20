Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Joy Yates, mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director.

“She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”

But Yates’ dream opportunity was followed by a real-life Nightmare over the last few years. She and her husband, a restaurant hood cleaner, moved from the Northeast to Nashville for better opportunities in the restaurant business just before the Pandemic hit.

Soon after, Yates’ husband had to sell his tools to feed the family and housing and transportation challenges followed suit.

Despite her struggles, Joy has lived up to her name.

“Last week, Joy was on her way to UpRise after dropping her kids off at school and her brakes literally fell out of her car onto the ground,” Peterson explained. “She pulled over to the side, called her husband who was able to come to pick her up, and get her here so that she could finish her certificate process in Microsoft Word and Excel.”

Peterson said that Yates has kicked down every obstacle that has come her way.

“Every single day she has shown up at UpRise ready to work,” said Peterson.

And the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Peterson said Yates’ children were named students of the month at their elementary school in November.

According to Peterson, the five-year-old, faith-based program “pressure-tests” People’s ability to show up on time, do things asked of them and prove they’re ready to take on a career path, not just a job .

“And at every turn, Joy showed she was up for the task,” said Peterson.

WSMV4 listed to an UpRise career Coach as they helped Yates prepare for her virtual interview.

“What motivates you to do your best?” the Coach asked Yates.

“My kids, my family and knowing I’ll be proud of myself,” answered Yates. “And I would like to be someone, someone can look up to.”

When asked about her interview on Monday afternoon, Yates thinks she did great.

“I’m so excited!” Yates said.

UpRise is currently helping 13th class of leaders as they complete certifications in IT, medical, Microsoft Office and other programs.

The program is several months long and provides free opportunities that will potentially help pull them out of poverty and change the trajectory of their lives.

And hopefully for Yates that will be just in time for Christmas.

