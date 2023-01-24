Nashville boasts the largest soccer-specific stadium in the US and Canada: GEODIS Park

At 30,105 seats and 530,000 sf, GEODIS Park, which opened in 2022, is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the US and Canada. Created by design firms Populous and HASTINGS in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Sports Authority, GEODIS Park serves as the home of the Nashville Soccer Club as well as a venue for performances and events.

One mile south of downtown Nashville, GEODIS Park is located in Wedgewood-Houston, a neighborhood with former industrial factories alongside single-family homes. The stadium’s design reflects that history—with both the industrial scale of its high canopy structure and the residential scale of its brick-clad ground-level structures surrounding the concourse.

The open-air venue is protected by a 360-degree canopy. There are just 150 feet of distance between the touchline and the last row of seats, while a dedicated 3,150-sf safe standing supporters’ section provides the closest-possible sightlines to the pitch. A 65-foot-wide shared concourse features a variety of local concessions.

Photo: Tom Harris

With 65,000-sf of open space surrounding the stadium’s footprint, the venue can be used year round by the community. This area includes a 17,000-sf park with an exterior-facing video board to host away game watch parties as well as community events. Situated within the Nashville Fairgrounds, the concert-ready venue has a capacity of 27,000.

GEODIS Park also offers three clubs: a luxury club experience, another club with a Nashville music-centric theme, and a third that has the feel of a classic sports bar with several televisions.

On the building team:

Owner: Metro Nashville Sports Authority

Owner’s representative: CAA ICON

Design architect: HASTINGS

Architect of record and design architect: Populous

MEP engineer: ME Engineers / DFH Services

Structural engineer: Walter P Moore / Logan Patri Engineering

Construction manager: Mortenson / Messer

Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris

Park Photo: Tom Harris

Park Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris

Photo: Tom Harris