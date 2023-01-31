NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Classic is Thursday in Kannapolis – Salisbury Post

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Classic is Thursday in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie is teaming up with Built, Samaritan’s Feet and the YMCA for the Kickball Klassic on Thursday at Atrium Health Ball Park.

Special guests are scheduled to include LaJoie, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, Kurt Busch, Bob Pockrass, Conor Daly, Brad Keselowski, Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill, Rajah Caruth, Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson, Dylan Mamba Smith, Cole Custer, Justin Danger, Chase Briscoe, BJ Mcleod, Will Kunkel, Cody Ware, Chris Buescher, William Byron, Kurt Coleman, Ben Kennedy, Frankie MunIz, Jonathan Stewart, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Rich Froning, Scott McLaughlin, Josh Sims, Danielle Trotta, Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, Michael Waltrip, Josh Bilicki, Steve Letarte, Larry Mac, Randy LaJoie and Mike Helton.

The tournament begins at 1 pm with Championship games at 5. The Celebrity semifinals are at 6:30 and Championship at 7:30.

General admission tickets are $10.

Fireworks will be presented by Youtheory and will follow the Championship game. An on-site raffle of celebrity-worn game jerseys and other items is provided by Truist Bank. An online auction of celebrity race and game worn shoes is provided by Samaritan’s Feet.